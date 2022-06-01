The city of Lufkin is inviting residents to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Gattefossé’s Lufkin manufacturing plant.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Lufkin Business Park.
The more than $50 million project has been in the works since 2020 after the French-based company selected Lufkin to expand its North American presence, according to Lufkin Economic Development Director Bob Samford.
“This project has been one with many challenges over the last few years, but Gattefossé’s executive team and the city of Lufkin were determined to make this work,” Samford said. “Gattefossé will build a world-class manufacturing facility with Lufkin, Texas, being the chosen location.”
Gattefossé’s Lufkin facility will produce lipid-based specialty ingredients for the personal care and pharmaceutical industries, according to Eric Brun, president and CEO of Gattefossé USA and Canada.
“North America is a leading region for the global pharmaceutical and personal care industries,” Brun said. “The opening of a manufacturing unit represents an essential milestone in our strategy to enhance our local presence and commitment to North American customers.
‘‘We chose to set up a plant in Lufkin, Texas, because of its central position in North America, close to the important industrial pole in Houston. Lufkin is a dynamic city of 35,000 inhabitants located in the heart of a free-trade zone.”
Gattefossé is a family-owned company founded in Lyon, France, in 1880. Gattefossé is a leading provider of specialty ingredients and formulation solutions for the beauty and health care industries worldwide.
“We’re thrilled about Gattefossé expanding their industrial infrastructure to Lufkin, Texas,” Mayor Mark Hicks said. “Lufkin continues to attract companies that want to create long-term sustainable jobs in our city.”
Plant construction is projected to be completed by 2024.
