Angelina County may experience snow this weekend, National Weather Service hydrologist C.S. Ross said.
“It’s nothing unusual,” he said. “It is January, after all,” he said.
The weather service is expecting a decent mix of rain and snow, with snow especially prevalent from Sunday afternoon and through the night, he said. Precipitation will end from west to east before the sun rises Monday, he said.
East Texans may see some snowflakes and a light dusting, but the weather service is not forecasting any accumulations of snow — meaning it won’t stick to the ground, Ross said.
“It’s going to be quite chilly this weekend and into next week,” he said. “It will feel like January. So if you have pets outside, keep them warm. It’s better to keep them inside, but if they have to be outside, make sure they’re sheltered with a source of warmth, like blankets, and fresh, unfrozen water with plenty of food.”
Ross also recommended checking on elderly folks during this time.
The weather service also is not expecting any ice accumulation, he said, because the precipitation appears to be primarily of snow.
Regardless, the Texas Department of Transportation began pre-treating U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Route 259, elevated surfaces and known trouble spots throughout the nine-county region on Thursday and plans to continue doing so through today, an alert issued by Lufkin District communications director Rhonda Oaks read.
“Re-treatment will occur Sunday evening into Monday as needed,” the alert states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.