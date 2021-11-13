Organizers of the annual Community Food Drive — set for Nov. 19 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center — are looking for some helping hands and counting on some crucial donations to help them provide Thanksgiving for needy citizens for the 22nd year.
The food drive began in 1999 when the Rev. Bettie Kennedy partnered with numerous churches, businesses and individuals to provide Thanksgiving food baskets to East Texas families. Though Kennedy died in 2016, her family and longtime friends have kept the tradition going.
The food drive fed 50 families in its first year but grew to include 1,000 families in 2020. The goal for 2021 also is to reach 1,000 families, said Bruce Love, one of the event organizers.
“Using funds raised by the community, we provide ham and approximately 20 food items to families in our area,” he said. “Food boxes are prepared and delivered on the same day by between 350-450 volunteers.”
The food drive has already determined the families it is helping but it does need the volunteers for a few different jobs, Love said. Anyone can volunteer, several opportunities are available.
The set-up for the event is at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at the convention center. Set-up requires box assembly and the arrangement of the food drive for the next day.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20, volunteering will consist of assembling food boxes and delivering them. The work should be completed by noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.