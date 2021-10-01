NACOGDOCHES — SFA head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg has announced the entirety of his program’s 2021-22 schedule in a press release ahead of the season. The 30-game slate features one in-season tournament, 23 in-state matchups and some tough non-conference competition.
The campaign will also feature matchups with new opponents as SFA forges a new path as a Western Athletic Conference member.
The non-conference slate opens with a road matchup with UTSA in San Antonio on Nov. 9 followed by home bouts with Houston and Southeast Missouri State on the 12th and 15th, respectively. After facing off with Gary Blair’s Texas A&M squad on Nov. 18 in College Station, SFA returns home to face Arlington Baptist inside the Coliseum on the 20th.
The ’Jacks will find themselves in familiar territory at the tail end of November as they compete in the three day MTE Tournament inside the Merrell Center in Katy.
The Ladyjacks’ last appearance inside the Merrell Center was when they took home the Southland Conference Tournament title last March. SFA will play New Mexico, Ball State and Louisiana Monroe, on Nov. 26-28.
The final four games of SFA’s non-conference slate pit them up against Our Lady of the Lake at home before road trips to Gonzaga and Portland and a home game against Southeastern Louisiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.