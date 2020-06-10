The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Redland Theatre Road Wednesday, and the suspects are still at large.
Reports of shots fired came through scanner traffic around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Capt. Alton Lenderman said one man was shot in the leg after a disturbance with two men he knew. Family reported the man who was shot went to speak with the two other men, and they heard a gunshot.
The two suspects, a Hispanic man and an African American man, fled the scene in a silver pick-up truck and headed toward FM 2021, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
