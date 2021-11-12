Lufkin Parks & Recreation is seeking local children’s best artistic renditions of Rudolph the Red Nosed Pumping Unit as it kicks off the holiday season.
Winners will be recognized as “Youth Grand Marshals” in Lufkin’s annual Christmas parade and will ride on the first-place float.
“As a department, we are constantly researching ways to engage our community through all facets of recreation,” Parks & Recreation director Rudy Flores said. “This time, the holiday lends itself to an art form. We wanted to give children and families an activity together and possibly create a new tradition within our growing families.”
Submissions are free and can be made in one of two categories: a junior division for 5- to 8-year-old children and a senior division for 9- to 12-year-old children.
Participants can submit pictures created with crayons, watercolors, ink, colored paper, pastels or paint that fit into an 8.5-by-11-inch flat frame. The pictures must be paper thickness only and cannot be larger than the prescribed limit.
“Three top winners will be recognized from each age division,” Flores said. “Each one will receive a one-of-a-kind Rudolph the Pumping Unit ornament given by Lufkin Industries. The first-place winner of each division will additionally be designated as the Youth Grand Marshal at the Christmas Parade.”
The pictures will be featured on the city’s website once the contest closes, he said.
Submissions have been open since Nov. 10 and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
