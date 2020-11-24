Lufkin police took shooting suspect De’Undra Price into custody in Lufkin Land off Paul Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Wood Avenue around noon. The caller said they saw three vehicles slowly drive down the street. Price was believed to be in one of the vehicles, the release states.
The behavior concerned the caller because shots were reported in the area on Sunday. Officers responded on Sunday and recovered shell casings from a ditch and yard, according to the release.
On Tuesday, officers quickly responded to the area and were directed to Holland Street, where Price was believed to be sitting inside a white car. Officers approached the vehicle as Price opened a passenger door before leading them on a 17-minute foot pursuit that ended in the wood line of a gated property off Paul Avenue, the release states.
Price had a federal warrant and two Lufkin police warrants in connection to separate shooting incidents — one on June 14 in the 1000 block of Ellis Street and the other on June 26 in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue. In the June 26 incident, he and three others allegedly fired shots at a home where two adults and four young children were standing in the yard, according to the release. No one was injured.
In the past several months, Price posted multiple social media videos threatening gun violence if he encountered law enforcement, the release states.
“We’re thankful that Price is in custody and no one got hurt,” police chief David Thomas said. “We want to thank the community for providing us with information that led to his arrest.”
The Sunday incident remains under investigation and Price has been identified as a suspect.
After questioning, Price will be taken to the Angelina County Jail.
