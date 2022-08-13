My dad had to renew his driver’s license last week — just ahead of his birthday.
He falls into the category of not being able to renew it online because of his age. And that’s OK. I figured they would want to check his eyesight. And I thought perhaps they might ask him a few questions or even give him a test to be sure he remembers all the road signs and to make sure he is a safe driver.
Yes to the eye test. Nope to the rest.
After the simple eye test of reading letters and identifying colors, the rest of the process became what amounted to the third degree to prove he is who he says he is.
Never mind he has held a Texas driver’s license for 50 years.
Never mind that I had to schedule an appointment using the DPS website to be able to go in to the DPS office to renew the license. Because you can’t just walk into a DPS office anytime you want. You must schedule an appointment using their website.
To schedule the appointment, I had to input his driver’s license number and his Social Security number. And viola — his name came up on the DPS webpage and that allowed me to make his appointment.
However, that did not matter when he went into the DPS office.
After having renewed his driver’s license many times over the past 50 years, he still had to prove he is who he says he is.
He spent more than 20 minutes filling out forms that asked all the same questions we filled out online and more, including his mother’s first name and her maiden name.
Really? His mother’s name? Surely, they could have identified him without that.
He even was required to bring in another form of government-issued identification — his birth certificate, passport or his Social Security card. Never mind he had his current license, which had not yet expired, in hand. Never mind it had a current photo of him on it.
Of course, we had not paid close enough attention to the information on the appointment website to know we needed bring one of those other forms of identification. My bad. So back we trekked to his house to dig through the family safe to find his birth certificate, passport and Social Security card — anything shy of a certified DNA test so he could be sure they would issue his license.
He took them all three back to DPS, just to be sure he satisfied their requirements.
So what is the point of filling out a lot of that information online to be allowed to make an appointment if it won’t be used to identify you?
I am all about security in an age of digital identify theft.
But, really, when you are standing face to face with people at the very agency that issued you the license over and over again for 50 years, why is it still necessary to fill out paperwork answering all those same questions and present another government-issued form of identification? Makes no sense to me.
An exercise in patience? Perhaps. Or perhaps it’s just another layer of bureaucracy in the state’s never-ending attempts to streamline its operations.
