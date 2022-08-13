Cardiac rehab

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial’s cardiac rehabilitation program has earned recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. From the left are Carmen Zarate Gonzalez, RN; Sonia Langford, RN; Nancy Perez Jacob BSN, RN (program manager); Cody Lindsey MS, EP-C (exercise physiologist certified); Joselin Orellana MS, EP-C (exercise physiologist certified); and Laura Zamarripa, CNA.

 St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, in partnership with the Heart Institute of East Texas, recognized the value of cardiac rehabilitation and in 2014 began the first program of its kind in Lufkin. Today, it remains the only nationally certified cardiac rehabilitation center between Tyler and Houston.

The highly decorated program has earned recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The achievement comes as a result of the team’s work to deliver high-quality compassionate patient care and services.