St. Luke’s Health-Memorial’s cardiac rehabilitation program has earned recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. From the left are Carmen Zarate Gonzalez, RN; Sonia Langford, RN; Nancy Perez Jacob BSN, RN (program manager); Cody Lindsey MS, EP-C (exercise physiologist certified); Joselin Orellana MS, EP-C (exercise physiologist certified); and Laura Zamarripa, CNA.
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, in partnership with the Heart Institute of East Texas, recognized the value of cardiac rehabilitation and in 2014 began the first program of its kind in Lufkin. Today, it remains the only nationally certified cardiac rehabilitation center between Tyler and Houston.
The highly decorated program has earned recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The achievement comes as a result of the team’s work to deliver high-quality compassionate patient care and services.
Cardiac rehabilitation is a progress exercise regimen that is individually prescribed for patients who have specific heart conditions or have undergone a recent heart procedure.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States of America.
The local cardiac rehabilitation team is led by Ravinder Bachireddy, M.D., FACC, chief of cardiology and medical director at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and co-founder of the Heart Institute of East Texas. The program uses a multi-disciplinary approach to meet the individual needs of each patient recovering from a cardiovascular event. It includes continuous heart and hemodynamic monitoring to ensure healthy progression and cardiovascular wellness.
“We are proud to serve the communities of Deep East Texas with comprehensive high-quality affordable care closer to home,” Bachireddy said. “Our commitment to transforming cardiovascular care motivates us to continue to build and grow our services and provide a cardiovascular program of this high caliber. I am extremely proud of our team.”
Following a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack, balloon angioplasty or heart surgery, patients often need specifically designed rehabilitation to significantly improve their cardiac health. Research indicates that patients who undergo cardiac rehabilitation have a 30% reduction in heart attacks and strokes.
“Our program at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial teaches our patients how to be more active and how to make lifestyle changes that lead to a stronger heart, better health, and, hopefully, not having to undergo any further testing or treatments,” said Nancy Perez Jacob BSN, RN, program manager.
“Within three months of opening, we had to order more pieces of equipment because we were running out and within six months, we not only had to bring more employees on board, but we had to double all of our equipment,” she said. ‘‘We have a great team of coworkers. We are family and our patients become part of our family.”
Exercise can increase skeletal/cardiac muscle strength, enhance physical functioning and ability for independent living, decrease myocardial demands and strain over time. High activity levels are associated with lower death rates from coronary artery disease.
“We want to make sure we develop an individual lifestyle program for each patient,’’ according to Landon Evans, MS, RCEP exercise physiologist. ‘‘We teach the patient how to exercise each muscle group and how to go about doing cardiovascular exercise properly to elicit a good heart rate response,”
“Cardiac rehab can give patients better control of hypertension and diabetes, increase good cholesterol and decrease bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels as well as reduce total body fat and decrease anxiety and depression.”
In addition to exercise, patients are asked to set personal goals, which are incorporated into each individual’s program.
“We help our patients develop goals,’’ Jacob said. ‘‘For example, one patient’s goal might be to be able to play with their grandchildren without getting so tired, while another may want to be able to get off the floor in the event of a fall and yet another may want to get back to playing golf or some other sport.”
The individual cardiac rehabilitation program typically lasts six to 12 weeks and consists of two to three exercise and/or education sessions per week.
