The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.
Matthew Edgar is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and Sergio Corona is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Edgar’s arrest, and up to $3,000 for information leading to Corona’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, has been wanted since January 2022, when the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for his arrest after he ran off from his trial. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Edgar was originally arrested on a murder charge in 2020 and attended the initial days of his trial before fleeing on Jan. 26. He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 99 years in prison.
Sergio Corona, 56, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July 2021, when the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In December 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.
In 1989, Corona was convicted of indecent exposure and sentenced to six months of probation in Texas. In 2002, he was convicted in Florida of sexual battery of a victim under 12. After serving time in prison, he also was sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2016, he returned to Texas.
Corona is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.
So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 52 people off the lists, including 19 gang members and 28 sex offenders. In addition, $77,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:
■ Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
■ Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
■ Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
