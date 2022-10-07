If I ever were to run for public office, I think I’ve figured out some of the more prevailing strategies.
Relax. I’m not running for anything, unless it’s toward a free beer, barbecue or my trophy wife.
But if I did?
I’d be looking at current campaign strategies to see how I could succeed.
And the more I look at those strategies, the more I realize I have no business ever, ever running for any kind of office.
We’re heading toward another November election cycle, meaning we’re already inundated with campaign ads on television or other forms of media. I’m approximately 300 years old now in dog years, and as an old dog, I can sniff out any and all signs of poop. The odor is strong nowadays.
I’ll start with the promises. We’re gonna hear a whole lot of those. Somebody’s gonna lower our taxes, raise our incomes and crank us up another full income bracket. The same somebody’s going to lower all the crime rates, house the homeless and feed the hungry. They’re going to make us skinnier and prettier. They’re going to set us right on the doorstop of Utopia.
What a peach. I’m swooning at the thought. How could I not cast my vote for such a dude/dudette?
My problem with being so old is that I’ve heard all this mess before, and to be honest, I haven’t seen a whole lot of follow-through. I’m starting to believe maybe those promises aren’t any more genuine than the ones guys get when visiting exotic “dancers.”
“No, really, baby, I love you and only you.”
Words. Just words, which are nothing more than expelled air — often at high temperatures when it comes to political campaigns.
If the promises aren’t enough, I’ll move on to some threats. Man, if y’all don’t vote for me, all kinds of bad stuff is gonna happen. The aliens will stop circling the universe and land right here in the middle of Texas, where they’ll then begin a systematic approach to wiping out humans. Oh, sure, they’ll be subtle, just kind of squeezing in and appearing as if they’re simply trying to escape worse situations and building better lives — but we know better, don’t we? They’re hell-bent on taking over every little thing, from our jobs to our schools to our entire government. They’ll probably even want us to try and learn their alien language. The nerve.
Dang those aliens. Vote for me, or they’re gonna win. You’ll be speaking Jupiter-ese before you can blink.
If my promises and threats don’t work, I’m down to my last resort: paranoia.
Our country’s going to Hades in a hand basket. The other party wants to steal every one of your rights and kick you out of the country to make room for more people like them. The gub-ment is moments away from raiding your home, your bank accounts, your retirement plans and your children’s lunch money.
Better vote for me. I’m the last bastion (or a similar word I’ve been called more than once) to your protection.
Yes, I’m it. Only me.
Friends, as this election cycle looms nearer, I’m not about to try and sway you to either side of a specific party. It’s exactly why I have no business ever running as a political candidate: I tend to look at things from both sides while making up my own mind, rather than allowing some candidate to ram facts or “alternative facts” down my throat.
The promises don’t work on me because I’ve heard them all before now. I’ve seen very few of those promises come to fruition, so they’re about as useful as boobs on a bull.
Threats don’t affect me one bit. I’ve learned most of those threats are on the same level as the Boogeyman who was supposed to reside in my closet when I was a kid. (Spoiler: He doesn’t actually exist.)
And the generated (read: stirred-up) paranoia? I’m one heck of a lot more aware of what I see on a daily basis than any “proposed” catastrophes a candidate may offer in his or her ads. I’m more focused on “What is” than I am on “What could be if you don’t vote for me.”
Voting is such a huge responsibility in our form of democracy. It drives our decisions, thusly driving our futures.
To vote for any candidate based on promises, threats or paranoia means we’re not actually choosing our best options.
We’re just responding exactly the way the candidates want.
Come on, friends. We’re smarter and wiser than that, aren’t we?
Do the research. Find who has followed through on promises, look for the facts on the proposed threats and examine our own levels of paranoia: Are they legit, or are we simply responding to what the candidates want us to think?
Once you’ve sorted through all of this? Get out there and cast a vote.
Your vote is your response to all the promises, threats and paranoia.
Just don’t vote for me. I’m not running for anything except my smokin’-hot wife.
