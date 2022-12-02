EDITORIAL: Season of Giving: With more than 800 children and seniors expected for adoption this year through the Angel Tree program, it’s more important than ever that we help spread Christmas magic to those in need
With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just around the corner, many of us are thumbing through seasonal catalogs, window shopping downtown, perusing the web, and scouring our many fabulous local businesses to make sure we get just the right gift for everyone on our list.
But for many Angelina County families dealing with financial difficulties, the holidays aren’t so merry, and inflation has swelled the ranks of those who probably won’t be exchanging gifts as they struggle just to pay bills and keep food on the table.
That’s why this year, more than ever, it’s important that those who are able participate in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Along with the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, the program is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known holiday efforts, allowing more than 100,000 children statewide to experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to the help of generous donors.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year, thanks to the generosity of donors and businesses in the community,” said Capt. Cavon Phillips of The Salvation Army in a press release. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in no small way help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the month of December. And while 750 local angels were available for adoption last year, the organization expects to have 800 children enrolled in the program this year.
Angel Trees are located at Lufkin Mall, Walmart and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Donors also can shop for Angel Tree gifts from the comfort of their own home.
“Thanks to Walmart, donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good,” Philips said. “Walmart will deliver these items directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Lufkin at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
Gift distribution will take place at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Dec. 21.
Volunteers are needed to help manage Angel Tree locations and work to sort and distribute items received. For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army at (936) 634-5132 or visit them at 412 S. Third St. For other ways to give or get involved, visit salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin.
Phillips said businesses, civic groups and churches that would like to host an Angel Tree at their location also are encouraged to get in touch with him.
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas, and all year round,” he said.
