With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just around the corner, many of us are thumbing through seasonal catalogs, window shopping downtown, perusing the web, and scouring our many fabulous local businesses to make sure we get just the right gift for everyone on our list.

But for many Angelina County families dealing with financial difficulties, the holidays aren’t so merry, and inflation has swelled the ranks of those who probably won’t be exchanging gifts as they struggle just to pay bills and keep food on the table.