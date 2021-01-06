It’s 2021 so let’s get the new year off to a good start
Even though we have not been able to have in-person meetings in quite a while, there are many things that have continued to happen, including our meeting room at the Senior Center being much larger, open and ready for uncramped meetings when we are allowed back in.
Our “Because We Care” troops support is still happening every month, but with much fewer boxes going out. As our R.E.D. Friday shirts say, “Remember Everyone Deployed — Until They All Come Home,” and that is getting closer as more and more are coming home.
Two Auxiliary members drove to Livingston to meet the Houston VA Hospital rep for an exchange of items for our veterans on Dec. 9. She was given 110 Christmas mugs for a celebration she was having at the VA Hospital in Houston for women patients plus some Atkinson candy that was requested. In return she loaded Lufkin No. 113 up with items that were donated by other ALA units from Willis and Pasadena and others in Houston for our distribution.
On Dec. 16, two Auxiliary members delivered a large number of items to the Central Texas Veterans Hospital in Temple. Items included Christmas mugs, Christmas stockings, telemetry bags, socks, lap throws and Atkinson candy.
Then on Dec. 21, several Auxiliary members handed out boxes of candy, diaper bags, hygiene and food bags, canteens and nonperishable food meals at the Charles Wilson VA Clinic.
Although they were not allowed inside the building, the weather was nice for distribution in the parking lot. Many of those same items were taken by another member of ALA No. 113 who visits veterans in nursing homes and takes things to several homeless veterans in the area. And another two members were delivering food items and blankets to one of the recruiting offices for their distribution.
Dec. 19 was Wreaths Across America Day, and even with the pouring rain, the ceremony was held inside the chapel at Garden of Memories and family members were given the option of taking their wreath and bringing it back when the rain stops or going ahead and placing it in the rain. It also was announced that the actual wreath laying would be held the following day, and it was.
All 573 wreaths were placed even though we have documented 1,028 veterans in Garden of Memories.
We hope 2021 will be much better and to help us get off to a good start, Wreaths Across America headquarters is matching every wreath sponsored through Jan. 15, so please sponsor your wreaths early.
There is a direct link at the top of the Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page that is just a click away. Remember $5 of every $15 wreath comes back to Lufkin to help local veterans.
One exciting change in 2020 was the marriage of our Post Commander Michele Scuito (Conner) to Tommy Conner. Not only a new name for her but our first male member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113. Last year it was announced by National that a change was made to membership qualifications from wife to spouse, allowing membership of non-military spouses of military members to join the Auxiliary. We hope this is the first of many.
Post members distributed 30 boxes of food and have provided furniture, clothes and even a washer and dryer. Gift cards that were donated were distributed to veterans in need. The Commander has made three trips to Jacksonville to pick up items donated for our veterans.
The Post also is doing a raffle for two guns. For more information, please call Conner at 225-2887. Due to COVID-19, details of when and where are not readily available.
Together but separate the American Legion Family continues to try to do whatever we can to help our veterans, their families and our community.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at: legion.org; txlegion.org; alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
