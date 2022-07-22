Karen Norton still misses her daughter, Jamie, and her phone calls from wherever she was in the world at the time.
Gene and Karen Norton’s oldest daughter, Jamie Norton Lund, died of breast cancer in November 2012 at the age of 36. Jamie taught English in a small university in the northwest mountains of China.
As an associate pastor on staff at Timber Creek Church, Karen began facilitating GriefShare in 2009 as a resource for those grieving the loss of a loved one in Lufkin and the greater East Texas community. However, it wasn’t until Jamie died that she truly understood what that pain was. Although Karen retired from the church staff in 2013 after 30 years of service, she has continued to provide GriefShare several times every year.
“I am passionate about this program, because it truly helped me pick up the pieces,” she said.
Karen will launch another GriefShare sponsored by Timber Creek Church and hosted at Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Drive, Aug. 18. GriefShare is a 13-week study open to adults of all ages from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday at Carroway through Nov. 10. The workbook costs $25.
Karen also will offer the Loss of Spouse Seminar Aug. 11 and the Surviving the Holidays Seminar Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Carroway. Participant booklets for each seminar are $5.
Karen said GriefShare can help people who have lost a friend or loved one — whether that person died recently or several years ago. Attendees include those who have lost spouses, children, parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. Those who have lost a child due to miscarriage or a stillborn death have attended sessions, as well.
“It provides a healthy way to work through the grief journey,” Karen said. “It’s relevant no matter who you’re grieving.”
Karen said the program can help those whose loved ones died after a long illness as well as those whose loved ones’ deaths were sudden. It can provide comfort and help for those with loved ones who died due to suicide or any other reason.
The Christ-centered program offers information on what attendees can expect while grieving, tips for moving forward, preparing for the “new normal” and finding closure without losing the legacy of the person who has died. It provides ways to continue to honor that individual.
“Not only does it help with the spiritual and emotional part of grieving, it also gives life and survival skills,” she said.
GriefShare curriculum lists topics including: grief and relationships; guilt and anger; how events can affect grief; how to deal with those who do not understand your grief; the “why” questions; complicating factors; healing; and heaven — to name a few.
“Even though everyone’s grief journey is different, there are still a lot of similarities,” Karen said. “I think the best part about it is you’re in fellowship with others who are also grieving. We’re not meant to do those things alone.”
“That’s why this program is so important to me, because I’ve seen it work,” Karen said. “I have seen people walk in on Day 1, completely beside themselves, and walk out on Week 13 — not completely healed, but so much better than they were on Week 1. It gives you tools for the process.”
People can join GriefShare at any time.
“If they don’t make it the first week, they can still participate, because all the sessions are different,” she said.
To register for the study, go to griefshare.org and type in your zip code. Those interested can find information on the 13-week GriefShare as well as Loss of Spouse and Surviving the Holidays, or you may contact Karen Norton at Karen@lufkin.org or by calling (936) 632-5841.
Karen said she has a great team of people who have been through GriefShare and will help lead the study and want to help others as they go through their grief journey.
“Jamie would not have wanted me to stop living but instead to move forward in life and help others do the same. “It’s hard when you’re going through it, but we do have hope, and we never forget those we love.”
