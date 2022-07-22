Nortons

Gene and Karen Norton lost their daughter Jamie to breast cancer. They said their experience has taught them how to help others learn to work their way through the grieving process.

 GARY STALLARD/Lufkin Daily News file photo

Karen Norton still misses her daughter, Jamie, and her phone calls from wherever she was in the world at the time.

Gene and Karen Norton’s oldest daughter, Jamie Norton Lund, died of breast cancer in November 2012 at the age of 36. Jamie taught English in a small university in the northwest mountains of China.