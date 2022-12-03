Lumberjacks

SFA’s Robbie Armbrester goes up for a layup in Thursday night’s game against Northwestern State at the Johnson Coliseum.

 NATHAN HAGUE/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

NACOGDOCHES — No. 23rd-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the SFA Ladyjacks 71-59 in non-conference basketball action at the Johnson Coliseum Thursday night..

Freshman Kyla Deck came off the bench and dropped a career-high 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field for SFA (5-2). Deck also went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, recorded three steals and did not commit a turnover.