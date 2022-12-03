NACOGDOCHES — No. 23rd-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the SFA Ladyjacks 71-59 in non-conference basketball action at the Johnson Coliseum Thursday night..
Freshman Kyla Deck came off the bench and dropped a career-high 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field for SFA (5-2). Deck also went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, recorded three steals and did not commit a turnover.
The 5-foot-9 guard also set career highs with eight made field goals, 11 field goal attempts and four made three-pointers.
Aiyana Johnson scored 13 points and was 7-for-8 at the free-throw line.
The Ladyjacks found success in front of the basket with 28 points and used its deep bench to score 37 points. GU (7-1)only scored two points off the bench.
SFA forced 17 turnovers, which were turned into 18 points.
Gonzaga’s Kaylynne Trulong led Gonzaga with 21 points and Yvonne Ejim had 19.
The purple and white return to the hardwood on Sunday, hosting Texas A&M Texarkana at 2 p.m.
Northwestern 102, Lumberjacks 96 — Northwestern State defeated Stephen F. Austin 102-96 in non-conference action Thursday night..
The ’Jacks (4-4) received a standout performance from AJ Cajuste. The 6-foot-1 guard dropped a career-high 27 points and shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Cajuste also grabbed six boards and handed out three assists.
Nigel Hawkins scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor, while Kyle Hayman added 13 points and went a perfect 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.
Nana Antwi-Boasiako helped out with 11 points and hauled in five rebounds.
As a team, SFA shot 56.6% (30-for-53) from the field, including 67.9% in the second half.
Both teams recorded 30 rebounds and 34 points in the paint.
Demarcus Sharp (6-2) led Northwestern State with 34 points.
The ‘Jacks are off for 10 days before returning to the hardwood at home against Paul Quinn on Dec. 11.
