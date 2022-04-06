Prescribed burn today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 563 acres in the Plum Ridge Community with hand-burn support.Winds are predicted to be from the north.Long-range drift smoke may impact roadways. If motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angelina National Forest Prescribed Burn National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Burn National Forest Physics Motor Vehicle Low Beam Angelina Speed Roadway Support Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngelina County deputies arrest man carrying 236 grams of methConflicting views on display at Walker hearingCourt approves Wright bond, 30-day extension to hospital agreementsCounty to hold public hearing on road engineer’s terminationPA Prospect moves to withdraw permit application, have case withdrawn without prejudiceCommunity enjoys food, fun at Touch-A-VehicleLufkin man, Lufkin woman die in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 103 eastPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities arrest 7Keltys Community expresses concerns about JeffersonRetiree discusses mail-in ballot issues Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
