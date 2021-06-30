The Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball team will add Destini “Dez” Lombard to the program for the upcoming 2021-22 season, the coaching staff announced Thursday.
Lombard completed her first collegiate campaign at LSU last year, where she made four appearances with one start for the Tigers.
“Dez is a great addition to the Ladyjack family,” said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg. “She is an elite athlete and her speed and quickness can change the game. She will be a tremendous defender in our system.”
Lombard, a 5-9 guard, averaged 6.3 minutes per game across four appearances, highlighted by a career-high 14 minutes against West Virginia, chipping in one bucket and one rebound for the Tigers.
Prior to LSU, she scored 1,182 points, 661 rebounds, 478 steals, 315 assists and 215 blocked shots over her four-year span at Fort Bend Hightower High School. She led her team to a semifinal berth during her senior year, as she averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.9 blocks.
“Dez can guard on and off the ball and has an uncanny ability to block shots as a guard,” added Kellogg. “Offensively, she will thrive in transition and she also has the skill set to score multiple ways in the half court. Ladyjack fans will enjoy watching Dez for many years to come.”
SFA is coming off a Southland Conference title in the 2020-21 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.