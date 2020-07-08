The Lufkin Police Department is asking the public for help locating De'Undra Price, 26, a suspect wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on June 26.
The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of East Grove Avenue when Price and three others reportedly fired shots at a home with two adults and four children ages 8, 6, 5 and 3 all standing in the yard, according to a press release from the department.
No one was wounded in the incident, but the suspects fled the scene and attempted to hide out in their vehicle at an apartment complex on Newsom Avenue.
According to a June 27 release from the department, witnesses reported hearing four shots and seeing a black Toyota Camry flee the scene.
That press release also stated when officers approached the vehicle, three men bailed out on foot in separate directions and a fourth man later identified as Nicholas Brendon Hood, 18, remained in the vehicle where an officer held him at gunpoint until backup arrived.
Officers eventually caught two of the three men who fled on foot — one identified as a juvenile whose information will not be released and the other identified as Keelan Dre'Anthony Larue, 17.
The fourth suspect, later identified as Price, managed to escape. Price is known to have gang affiliations and is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the statement from the department released Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477 to remain anonymous.
Hood was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was released from the Angelina County Jail on Wednesday on a $20,000 bond.
Larue was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and on warrant for charges of bond surrender/possession of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity with a deadly weapon.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Angelina County Jail on bonds totaling $251,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.