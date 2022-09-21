The Angelina College Foundation will host its third “Dinner at the Diamond” event from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Angelina College. The foundation and the event raise funds for AC’s efforts to provide services for all students.
In what is quickly becoming a “must-experience” event, the Angelina College Foundation will host its third “Dinner at the Diamond” at Poland Field on the AC campus.
The attendance of those dining on the infield of the Roadrunner baseball team’s home field has grown considerably, with more than 600 fans participating in last year’s event.
This year’s version takes place from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, and the public is invited. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $600 for eight-person tables.
This year’s musical guest is Cody Hibbard, an Adair, Oklahoma, native whose recently released self-titled EP has earned him a busy tour schedule and a place among other Texas Music artists in the charts.
Hibbard’s biography is fascinating, to say the least, from attending the United States Naval Academy (until an injury ended that dream), to working on a pipeline and playing music anywhere offering a microphone and a stage. His first EP, “Memory and a Dirt Road,” has generated millions of streams on various streaming services.
Texas Custom Catering will provide the meal, and there will be several activities to help promote the fundraising behind the foundation’s existence, including both live and silent auctions. Proceeds go toward the foundation’s efforts to assist Angelina College students.
Naturally, with a sports-related theme to the evening, there will be games available as well, meaning sports fans in attendance can try their luck at shooting hoops (Slam Dunk,) scoring a soccer goal against AC soccer players (Ready, Set, Goal) or throwing baseballs through a target (Pitch Perfect). Winners of those games will earn prizes.
And, of course, there will be a seventh-inning stretch and a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
In addition, there will be raffles featuring prizes that include a Yeti Tundra Wheeled Cooler, a 14-karat, white gold six-diamond bar necklace, a Caribbean cruise for two and a Bergara B-14 Hunter 3.08 rifle, among others.
Presenting sponsors for the event are MVP Sponsors Haylee and Brandon Belt. Numerous other sponsors have helped both the growth of the event and the benefits provided for Angelina College students.
The purpose of the Angelina College Foundation is to strengthen the college’s ability to provide quality educational opportunities and services to aid students in reaching their full potential.
Presenting (MVP) Sponsor: Haylee and Brandon Belt.
Grand Slam Sponsors: Angelina Excavating, Direct Solutions, GG and Troy Tiemann, Goodwin Lasiter Strong, JM Chevrolet, Luftex Gears, Pilgrim’s Pride, Security and Guaranty, Throckmorton Law Firm and Turner Plumbing and Friends.
Heavy Hitter Sponsors: A-1 Party Rentals, Allen Loggins & Sons, Inc., Badders Law Firm, Dedicated Medical Center & Urgent Care, Dedicated Orthopedic Center, Dr. Rick and Jan Martin, Edward Jones-Vince Treadwell, Brenda Elliott, Etech Global Services, Ferrara’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Hicks Company, Hyundai of Lufkin, Langston Construction, Loggins Plumbing, Lufkin Printing Company, Randy and Judy George, RBC Wealth Management, Spherion, Timberline Constructors, West Fraser-Angelina Lumber, Woodland Heights Medical Center and Wright Buick GMC.
Event Underwriters/Sponsors: A-1 Party Rentals, Haglund Law Firm, Lufkin Coca-Cola and Overseas Hardwoods Company.
Game Sponsors: Amy Ross, DDS; Carroway Funeral Home; McWilliams & Son Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing; and Raymond James.
