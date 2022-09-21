Dinner at the Diamond

The Angelina College Foundation will host its third “Dinner at the Diamond” event from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Angelina College. The foundation and the event raise funds for AC’s efforts to provide services for all students.

 AC Athletics

In what is quickly becoming a “must-experience” event, the Angelina College Foundation will host its third “Dinner at the Diamond” at Poland Field on the AC campus.

The attendance of those dining on the infield of the Roadrunner baseball team’s home field has grown considerably, with more than 600 fans participating in last year’s event.