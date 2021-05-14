KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s All-Region Teams were announced this week and two Lumberjack soccer athletes were selected to represent SFA on the Midwest Region team.
Senior Katelyn Termini and redshirt freshman Jamie Jezierski were each chosen to the third-team and became SFA’s first representatives on the team since the 2017-18 season when Hanna Barker and Kennedy Rose were selected.
A pair of Southland first-team selections following the league’s conference season this spring, Termini and Jezierski both earned their first all-region honors after leading the Lumberjacks to the regular season title.
Termini and Jezierski were critical to SFA’s efforts on the offensive and defensive end, respectively, helping SFA exceed preseason expectations of an eighth-place finish to surge to first in the final weekend of the season.
Mitchell named all-Southland — Senior middle blocker Taya Mitchell has been named to the Southland Conference All-Academic First Team, per the conference office. A few months prior, Mitchell secured Southland Conference First Team honors.
for her consistent performance on both sides of the net.
“I’m excited for Taya because this award is so well-deserved,” said Head Coach Debbie Humphreys. “Taya is a great example of how to take care of your business both on the court and in the classroom. Both areas are extremely important to her.”
Mitchell is a majoring in Psychology at SFA, earning a cumulative 3.3 GPA.
Offensively, she racked up 128 kills over the span of 73 sets played during the spring season, and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the Southland Conference in hitting percentage at .354. She accumulated 149 kills across 88 sets collectively this year, featuring a team-leading hitting percentage at .368, good for No. 41 in NCAA Division I.
