Oklahoma’s Jason Christie topped a star-studded field of 54 anglers to win the 2022 Bassmaster Classic held March 4-6 on Lake Hartwell in Greenville, South Carolina. He won $300,000, plus the opportunity to parlay the championship victory into much more in endorsement dollars.
Christie, a six-time Bassmaster winner competing in his eighth Bassmaster Classic, beat out Alabama’s Kyle Welcher in a squeaker that saw the two anglers tied going into the final day with 36-7 apiece. Christie iced the win with 54-0, just 5 ounces more than Welcher.
The 48-year-old pro said he alternated between deep and shallow patterns to grab the biggest win of his career. In shallow water, he targeted docks with a War Eagle jig. Out deep, he used Garmin LiveScope to go after fish relating to a drain in 15-30 feet of water.
His bait of choice was a 3/16 ounce jig head tipped with a Yum prototype bait called the FF Sonar Minnow.
Longview’s Lee Livesay had the best showing of three Texans. He finished 11th, followed by Chris Zaldain, of Fort Worth, 30th, and Ray Hanselman, of Del Rio, 52nd.
Nac, Rayburn join ShareLunker list
Lakes Sam Rayburn and Nacogdoches recently cranked out their first Legacy Lunker entries of 2022 for Texas Parks & Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program.
Jay Calvert, of Coldspring, caught a 14.34 pounder on March 6 while competing in an Outlaw Outdoors team tournament at Sam Rayburn. Calvert was fishing with his son, Shane. They won the event with a five-fish bag weighing 27.17 pounds.
On March 10, Kellie Renfro, of Lufkin turned in a 13.27 pounder from Nacogdoches and Bo Cocannouer landed a 14.82 pounder at O.H. Ivie. Renfro’s bass is the first Legacy fish reported from Nacogdoches since February 2020. Ivie has produced 10 entries since Jan. 1.
Legacy Lunkers are Texas-caught largemouth bass weighing 13-plus pounds that are eligible for loan to the state for spawning and genetics research at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Legacy fish are accepted Jan. 1-March 31.
The program had accepted 20 entries as of March 11; 17 had been transferred to the TFFC, including nine from O.H. Ivie, three from Possum Kingdom and one apiece from lakes Eagle Mountain, Coleman, Daniel, Houston County and Austin.
The three recent entries met Legacy Lunker eligibility requirements and the anglers will receive all associated prizes, including a free replica of their catch. However, TPWD chose not to transfer any of the fish to the TFFC due to limited space in the lunker bunkers.
The facility has space for only one more Legacy Lunker this spawning season, according to TFFC director Tom Lang. Lang said the spot is on reserve just in case a lucky angler happens to catch a new state record or lake record between now and the end of March.
“We are holding one space open in the event a truly remarkable fish is caught,” Lang said.
