It’s hard to believe the Angelina Arts Alliance is approaching a full year of cultural district planning in partnership with the city of Lufkin. And what a year it has been — full of learning and engaging with so many interested and supportive citizens in our community. We’ve learned a lot and we are still learning about what it takes to successfully achieve a state-designated cultural district and, more importantly, what it takes to maintain the designation.
With that, it was an easy decision to throw our full support behind the LEDC and Lufkin Forward initiatives to revitalize and improve aspects of the downtown area. These projects will improve public parks, create spaces for live outdoor entertainment and improve walkability and wayfinding for visitors. All of these important projects will ultimately support a future effort to achieve a cultural district designation from the state.
We know cultural districts are designated areas “that harness the power of cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community revitalization. These districts can become focal points for generating businesses, attracting tourists, stimulating cultural development and fostering civic pride.”
In June 2020, our board of directors formally adopted a strategic plan that reimagined our role in the community as not only a presenter of the performing arts but also as a driver and facilitator of the cultural development of our community through strategic partnerships. This greater role is not unique to Lufkin, nor is it out of the norm of what arts organizations do.
In fact, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, the federal agency that facilitates and funds the arts nationally, it is within the natural and logical scope of functions for the Angelina Arts Alliance to assume this greater role as its designated local arts agency. It is part of the organization’s development, and it is part of our community’s development, as well.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is a growing arts and cultural organization and recently added its first education and outreach manager. It is growing because of the need that exists in Lufkin and because our loyal patrons and supporters recognize the value of what that means. It means the arts drive economic development and improve quality of life. The more arts, the better.
Single tickets to all performances are on sale now. Don’t miss out on your chance to see world-class performances, rising stars, international sensations, Texas legends, Broadway legends, amazing family programs and so much more. We kick off our 2021-22 season with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Sept. 4. We strongly encourage all of our patrons to please wear a mask upon entering the performance space.
We can’t wait to share more with you about how the arts make Lufkin a better place to live, work and play.
