While Geneva’s Angels of Joy provides clothes for the community the rest of the year, the group will be devoting a full day to feeding the community Dec. 18.
The community is invited to enjoy free plates of food at the Jesus Christ Birthday Celebration, a come-and-go event set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 Kurth Drive.
Geneva’s Angels of Joy began serving the community because God asked director Rhea Houston to do so, she said.
“It’s something God laid on my heart to do and it’s through my service that I reverence Him, in giving,” she said. “It’s something God put on my heart — to provide food for the community.”
Houston wanted to start feeding the community because she had the space that is not open. She chose to do so around Christmas because so many other people provide meals around Thanksgiving.
“I wanted to utilize my building for a worthy cause because it’s been in the community for over 70 or 80 years,” she said. “We try to cover people during the Christmas season.”
Houston encourages everyone to come out and grab a plate of food, she said.
“It’s to celebrate. It’s a birthday party for Jesus and it’s something that we’re giving and we really want to do,” she said. “It’s already a cooked meal; you won’t have to cook. They can go home and enjoy it and remember the reason for the season.”
