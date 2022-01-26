The Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department strives to keep true to its mission by providing excellent sports, activities and events for the Lufkin community.

This year is no exception, as the department has a complete list of events and activities planned for 2022. Our goal is to celebrate health and wellness through all of the various branches of Parks & Recreation.

There are several opportunities to get involved with Parks & Recreation, whether you bring your children to a class, take classes yourself or visit the free cardio room and gym. The Parks & Recreation team is always ready to find the right program for you and your family.

Don’t miss out on another sports registration or special event; stay informed by following our Facebook page (Facebook/lufkinparksandrec) or visiting our website at lufkinparks.com.

I invite you to take a look at the current sports, recreational classes and events offered this spring.

Registration for all youth and adult classes starts the last week of each month.

Youth classes/youth sports registrations:

■ Gymnastics

■ Combo, gymnastics and dance

■ Twirling

■ Karate

■ Art

Youth sports:

■ Little League baseball, registration ends Friday.

■ Youth softball, registration ends Feb. 11.

Adult classes:

■ Zumba fitness, Monday and Thursday

■ Yoga, Monday and Wednesday

■ Self defense, Monday and Thursday

Adult sports:

■ Co-ed softball, registration ends Feb. 11.

■ Men’s league softball, registration ends Feb. 11.

Events:

■ Daddy Daughter Dance, Saturday

■ Galantines Day, Feb. 8

■ Val-O-Grams for seniors, Sunday to Feb. 18.

■ Blood drive, March 4

■ Baseball opening day, March 26

As always, see you in the parks.

Rudy Flores is the director of the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department.