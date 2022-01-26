The Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department strives to keep true to its mission by providing excellent sports, activities and events for the Lufkin community.
This year is no exception, as the department has a complete list of events and activities planned for 2022. Our goal is to celebrate health and wellness through all of the various branches of Parks & Recreation.
There are several opportunities to get involved with Parks & Recreation, whether you bring your children to a class, take classes yourself or visit the free cardio room and gym. The Parks & Recreation team is always ready to find the right program for you and your family.
Don’t miss out on another sports registration or special event; stay informed by following our Facebook page (Facebook/lufkinparksandrec) or visiting our website at lufkinparks.com.
I invite you to take a look at the current sports, recreational classes and events offered this spring.
Registration for all youth and adult classes starts the last week of each month.
Youth classes/youth sports registrations:
■ Gymnastics
■ Combo, gymnastics and dance
■ Twirling
■ Karate
■ Art
Youth sports:
■ Little League baseball, registration ends Friday.
■ Youth softball, registration ends Feb. 11.
Adult classes:
■ Zumba fitness, Monday and Thursday
■ Yoga, Monday and Wednesday
■ Self defense, Monday and Thursday
Adult sports:
■ Co-ed softball, registration ends Feb. 11.
■ Men’s league softball, registration ends Feb. 11.
Events:
■ Daddy Daughter Dance, Saturday
■ Galantines Day, Feb. 8
■ Val-O-Grams for seniors, Sunday to Feb. 18.
■ Blood drive, March 4
■ Baseball opening day, March 26
As always, see you in the parks.
Rudy Flores is the director of the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.