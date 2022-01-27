The city of Lufkin will shut down sections of downtown Sunday night to begin the first phase of Lufkin FORWARD’s streetscape initiative.
The affected areas include South First Street from East Frank Avenue to Burke Avenue and East Lufkin Avenue from South First Street to Cotton Square. These areas will be closed from 9 p.m.to 1 a.m. Sunday. Street parking will be prohibited during these hours, so the city is asking downtown residents and visitors to plan accordingly.
“We are conducting this survey at night to minimize the inconvenience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors,” assistant city manager Kevin Gee said.
Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. will perform the site survey and design services. During the survey, a vehicle-mounted laser scanner and drone will navigate the project limits to capture topographic and utility data. This will support engineering design for the project, including locating existing buildings, roadways, driveways, drains, utility service connections and other features. Maintaining a clear line of sight from the survey vehicle to these features is critical, according to Gee.
“We additionally request your cooperation by relocating any exterior features or other non-permanent items (chairs, tables, displays, moveable signs, holiday decor, etc.) from the right of way by 6 p.m. on the day of the survey,” Gee said. “Vehicles not relocated by 8 p.m. will be towed by a city wrecker to a nearby parking lot. Towed vehicles will not incur any fees.”
For questions, please call the city manager’s office at (936) 633-0211.
