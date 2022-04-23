And just like that, it was over and we were headed home.
That thought ran through my mind as we drove back from Kentucky this week after getting to spend four days visiting the kid — watching her compete in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference golf tournament at the University Golf Club in Lexington, Kentucky.
I am one of the parents Gary talked about in his column earlier this week. We have one more year left of her collegiate golf career — one more season to travel and watch her compete after having cheered for her for more than 10 years.
As difficult as it is to watch sometimes — the shanked shots, the ones that hit the water instead of the island green, the bunker shots — it’s also thrilling to see her bomb a drive, hit a great chip shot and birdie the hardest hole on the course.
Way too many mixed emotions in 54 holes of golf over two days.
But I know golf for her is a means to an end — it is helping pay her way through college, and today was proof positive that golf has opened the doors to her future.
The excitement in her voice when I picked up the phone Friday afternoon was immeasurable. She was so excited about the interview she just finished with a Texas zoo about an internship this summer.
And less than an hour after her phone interview came the offer to spend her summer at the zoo working with her beloved mammals.
Her excitement makes me so happy. Working with mammals was her first choice. While she is SCUBA certified and could have worked with the aquatics, she loves giraffes, rhinos and elephants.
I don’t know if it’s her small stature — yep, she is short like me — that draws her to the big animals. But they fascinate her.
If she had a choice, she would be a giraffe.
While I am excited she has an internship, I am torn because it means she will not be home this summer. Last summer, she interned at Ellen Trout Zoo. She was home. This summer, I hope to see her some weekends since she will probably be at least three hours from here.
And, of course, she plans to be back at school early in August since she is involved in student orientation and will be helping the freshmen on campus.
She was the kid that, when I dropped her off the first day of kindergarten, walked into the classroom ready for the experience. When she saw me still standing in the doorway after a few minutes, her facial expression was one of ‘‘why are you still here?’’
Almost the same thing happened when we left her in Kentucky her freshman year. I think she only cried because I did. If she was homesick, it was minimal. And probably because she now had to do her own laundry.
Time will tell where she lands. But for now, I am enjoying watching her adventurous soul find the way to her future.
