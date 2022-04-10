featured breaking Gordon out as SFA president By JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel Apr 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email GORDON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NACOGDOCHES — Scott Gordon is out as president of Stephen F. Austin State University.The Board of Regents made the announcement Sunday, saying Gordon and the board “mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both parties for the employment relationship to end.”Regents named retired university vice president Steve Westbrook as interim president.Check back with us Monday for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scott Gordon Steve Westbrook Board Of Regents Regent University Politics President Stephen F. Austin State University Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAffidavit: Man arrested on charge of bestialityLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital after motorcycle crash in NacogdochesBoard suspends license of doctor accused of molesting childConflicting views on display at Walker hearingFan favorite Mashaka passes away at Ellen Trout ZooPA Prospect moves to withdraw permit application, have case withdrawn without prejudiceTwo LISD teachers receive $10,000 education awardCommunity members recognize, name county children abused in 2021EDITORIAL: Scattershots: A win for Sam Rayburn, a sad display by Flournoy and the passing of a zoo favoriteStudents will see changes to STAAR test in upcoming school year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
