Ballots cast in the 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election are currently being tallied by the Angelina County Elections Administration.

At 10:11 the administration posted totals for all 43 precincts and early voting ballots cast for the following eight proposed amendments.

The first would authorize charitable raffles at rodeo venues for professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Total votes cast: 3,851

For: 3,318

Against: 533

The second authorizes counties to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in “unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas in the county.”

Total votes cast: 3,852

For: 2,320

Against: 1,532

The third prohibits the state or political subdivisions of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services.

Total votes cast: 3,870

For: 3,130

Against: 740

The fourth changes eligibility requirements for Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals Judges, Court of Appeals judges and district judges.

Total votes cast: 3,812

For: 2,637

Against: 1,175

The fifth gives additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Total votes cast: 3,870

For: 2,625

Against: 1,199

The sixth establishes rights for residents in certain facilities to allow them to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Total votes cast: 3,861

For: 3,506

Against: 355

The seventh permits the surviving spouse of a disabled person to receive limitations on school district ad valorem taxes on the homestead if the spouse is at least 55 years old at the time of their spouse’s death.

Total votes cast: 3,863

For: 3,575

Against: 288

The eighth permits the Legislature to provide exemptions from ad valorem taxation of the surviving spouse of a U.S. armed services member who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Total votes cast: 3,859

For: 3,542

Against: 317