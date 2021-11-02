Ballots cast in the 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election are currently being tallied by the Angelina County Elections Administration.
At 10:11 the administration posted totals for all 43 precincts and early voting ballots cast for the following eight proposed amendments.
The first would authorize charitable raffles at rodeo venues for professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
Total votes cast: 3,851
For: 3,318
Against: 533
The second authorizes counties to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in “unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas in the county.”
Total votes cast: 3,852
For: 2,320
Against: 1,532
The third prohibits the state or political subdivisions of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services.
Total votes cast: 3,870
For: 3,130
Against: 740
The fourth changes eligibility requirements for Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals Judges, Court of Appeals judges and district judges.
Total votes cast: 3,812
For: 2,637
Against: 1,175
The fifth gives additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
Total votes cast: 3,870
For: 2,625
Against: 1,199
The sixth establishes rights for residents in certain facilities to allow them to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
Total votes cast: 3,861
For: 3,506
Against: 355
The seventh permits the surviving spouse of a disabled person to receive limitations on school district ad valorem taxes on the homestead if the spouse is at least 55 years old at the time of their spouse’s death.
Total votes cast: 3,863
For: 3,575
Against: 288
The eighth permits the Legislature to provide exemptions from ad valorem taxation of the surviving spouse of a U.S. armed services member who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
