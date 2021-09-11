CORRIGAN — Woodville’s Pop Prejean ran for more than 100 yards and a late Corrigan-Camden comeback fell short as the Eagles handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season in 19-13 fashion here Friday night.
It was an uphill climb for the Bulldogs throughout the night as they fell in a 13-0 hole before cutting the game to a one-score deficit on two occasions.
However, they couldn’t come up with the big offensive play down the stretch for the win.
Corrigan-Camden started the game with promise as it took the opening drive inside the Woodville red zone before turning it over on downs.
Woodville quickly took advantage with Jack Fowler connecting with Ralon Williams for a 91-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
The defense got in on the scoring next when Corrigan-Camden QB Christian Guzman took a hard hit and fumbled before the Eagles’ Nick Traylor recovered it in the end zone for a score and a 13-0 lead when the extra point failed.
The game stayed that way until midway through the third quarter when Corrigan-Camden got a big defensive play of its own. JaVorian Williams picked off a pass and returned it 85 yards for a score that narrowed the gap to 13-7.
Woodville answered midway through the fourth quarter with Prejean scoring on a two-point conversion.
The Bulldogs had one final chance when Williams scored off a 25-yard touchdown on a deflected pass that narrowed the gap to 19-13.
The Bulldogs forced Woodville into a fourth and long before the Eagles converted the play and ran out the clock.
Corrigan-Camden (2-1) returns to action on Friday when it plays at Elkhart.
