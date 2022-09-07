The cause of country music legend Naomi Judd’s death at the age of 76 was confirmed in an autopsy report released Aug. 26.
The singer, who was found dead in her home April 30, killed herself with a gun, according to the documents. She had multiple drugs prescribed to treat bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorders in her system.
Chart-topping duo The Judds — which Naomi formed with her daughter Wynonna in the early 1980s — were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the next day. They had a final tour set to kick off at the end of this month. Wynonna plans to honor those dates with a rotating cast of all-star guests.
A hall of fame induction and a farewell tour? Seems Naomi should have been on top of the world. But fame, fortune, a loving family, adoring fans and immeasurable talent proved no match for the artist’s lengthy battle with mental illness.
Following a string of suicides in the entertainment industry this year, the tragic issue has again become a talking point in the news.
“Extra” television correspondent and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Hollywood manager Chris Huvane, former “Bachelorette” contestant Clint Arliss and 16-year-old “Toddlers and Tiaras” star Kailia Posey are among those who committed suicide in 2022.
Locally, Lufkin High School student BradleyJo Hilton chose to end his life May 11. His family held memorial services in mid-May and has been searching for any way to help prevent more local families from feeling a similar pain.
Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States in 2020, claiming the lives of more than 45,900 people, according to the most recent available stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10-14 and 25-34, the third leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15-24, and the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 44.
And anyone who has ever considered suicide is far from alone — 12.2 million adults had serious thoughts of suicide in 2020, according to the CDC. Of those, 3.2 million adults made suicide plans, while 1.2 million adults attempted suicide.
There’s no easy solution to the problem. While the reasons for suicide vary, a common theme seems to be hopelessness. Medical experts say the holiday blues (Seasonal Affective Disorder) are a real phenomenon, affecting about 5% of Americans. People experiencing these feelings often retreat into themselves. Unfortunately, social isolation often exacerbates the feelings of loneliness, making the symptoms of depression worse.
But you are not alone.
Nearly 53 million Americans experience mental illness each year, according to the National Institutes of Health. That’s approximately 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth aged 6-17. The range of illnesses is vast: depression, anxiety, eating disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and many others. The symptoms and treatments vary but they have some important traits in common.
First, they are not imaginary or signs of weakness. They are illnesses that should be treated. Second, they don’t go away if ignored. Third, and most encouraging, is that between 70% and 90% of people that seek and get help learn to manage their illness and improve their quality of life.
East Texas residents are fortunate to have Burke, which has provided mental health services in East Texas for 40 years, to call on. The organization has 46 clinics that provide professional and confidential assessments and counseling in 12 East Texas counties. It also operates the region’s 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline at (800) 392-8343.
Also available 24 hours a day is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new, shorter phone number of 988 is now active across the U.S.
September is Suicide Awareness Month and Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day. A local candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kiwanis Park Gazebo. The event is intended to spark a conversation about mental health, organizer Julie Costa said in a previous Lufkin Daily News article.
Those attending are free to bring pictures and posters of their loved ones who have committed suicide that can be posted around the gazebo, and advocates who have been affected by the suicides of loved ones will share their stories. Representatives from Burke, the MedMark Treatment Center and Lufkin Counseling will be on hand with information.
Costa encourages everyone to come, whether they have lost someone to suicide or not, to become educated on mental health awareness.
“I believe a lot of people suffer from mental illness and they don’t even know they have it,” she said. “I could be a normal person on the street, and you would think, ‘Oh, there’s nothing wrong with them.’ I could have depression and you don’t even know it.”
You could be on top of the world — just like Naomi Judd.
