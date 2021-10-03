Lufkin police arrested a man charged in a Saturday night stabbing incident after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday, according to a police report.
John Calvin Whittmore II, 39, of Lufkin, allegedly stabbed an adult male during a domestic disturbance around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Banks Street, according to a police report.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, said Lufkin police detective JB Smith.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Whitmore in the 1400 block of Norwood Drive, but Whitmore fled in the vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit that ended in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue, according to the report.
Whitmore was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at a collective $11,500.
Whitmore’s arrest history in Angelina County includes charges of possession of marijuana, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causing bodily injury, possession of between 2 and 400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, driving while license invalid, no driver’s license, evading arrest/detention and burglary of a habitation.
He remained in the Angelina County Jail late Sunday.
