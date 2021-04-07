Like the trees and flowers, the American Legion Family is blooming this spring. First, the American Legion Auxiliary worked with St. Patrick Catholic School to host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
Several activities and events canceled last year due to the pandemic are now in the process of being revived this year.
One that is already set is the American Legion Family National Poppy Day, which is Friday, May 28. We know we will be at Tractor Supply but times have not been confirmed as of this writing. Other locations have yet to be confirmed.
Putting out American flags for Memorial Day is in the works, and we know of at least six area cemeteries that will be covered.
Veteran Family and Resource Day is still in the works and we hope to have it finalized within the next week or two.
Be sure to check out our Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary Unit #113 — Lufkin TX. You also can find posts on Facebook and other community calendars of events.
We are still sending “Because We Care” troop support boxes every month and have since January 2006.
As more and more of our troops come home, the number of boxes we send continues to drop, but we are always open to any new deployed soldier addresses.
Even if you send boxes to your loved one, please remember they may have others in their unit that do not receive mail from home. Give us their name and their APO or FPO address so we can send them a box, as well.
Our boxes are targeted for those who may not receive mail from home and are geared toward sharing with others.
One of the best things is that we are now back in our room at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We are not there on a regular basis but can always be reached by messaging us on Facebook, emailing to ala113@consolidated.net or calling 674-7347 for more information.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m. If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m.but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
