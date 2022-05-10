The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday. NALC’s food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need. In East Texas, the food will go to the East Texas Food Bank to support food pantries in the 26 counties the organization serves.
Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.
The Letter Carriers’ food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. Hunger affects 1 in 8 Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans.
In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.
“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” NALC president Fredric Rolando said, “and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”
Several national partners are assisting NALC in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.
