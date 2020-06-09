It is summertime in Texas and that means lots of time outside with our family and friends ... and also the mosquitos, and the heat and all the other potential dangers. Here are a few tips from WebMD to remember as you head outside.
1. Make yourself unattractive ... to insects, that is. Avoid scented soaps, perfumes and hair sprays can attract mosquitoes and other biting bugs.
When using bug spray, make sure it has DEET, a chemical that wards off ticks and mosquitoes. Pediatricians recommend 10% to 30% DEET for children older than 2 months, but don’t use it on infants.
2. The 20-minute rule — drink water at least every 20 minutes. To prevent heat stress and heat stroke, adults and children should stay hydrated when outside on hot and humid days.
3. Play it safe. At the playground, take a good look at the equipment. It should be in good shape. Rotted or worn out woods and plastic can have sharp edges and points that could scrape or cause eye injuries.
Make sure the slides and other surfaces are cool enough not to burn the children.
4. Look for bad plants. Learn to recognize poison ivy and poison oak, and steer clear.
5. Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. Someone needs to know where you plan to be, just in case.
If you’re going hiking or camping, take a first aid kit with you with things like antibiotic ointment, adhesive bandages, anti-itch gels, an Ace bandage, and emergency hydration and electrolyte replacement drinks or packs.
6. Go broad by using a “broad-spectrum” sunscreen, one that will screen out both UVB and UVA rays ... even if it’s not a super hot sunny day.
As we go into summer to enjoy time with our friends and family, please remember safety is the responsibility of all of us. While the coronavirus pandemic has begun to ease, it is not necessarily gone. Continuing to social distance, wear masks and practice good hygiene are still important as we enter the warmer months.
