By the time you get to read this, it’ll be Christmas Day, and I’ll be holding a baby. That is, if I can get near her.
Our newest granddaughter, born two months ago. Because of COVID, she’s the first grandchild for whom my wife and I weren’t present immediately before or after the birth. The entire situation has been tough on my sweet wife, who wants to hold all the babies all the time — whether or not they carry any of her DNA.
To prepare for this day, Susie and I went into a two-week isolation so we’d have the opportunity to meet little Ella Bella for the first time. We’re talking full-blown lockdown, meaning my lady had to endure my messy, grouchy self along with her anxiety about not seeing the new baby.
Shutting ourselves in will have been worth it once we wake up on Christmas to the little girl and her big sister Laine — who, by the way, just turned 3 years old this week. We missed the birthday party, too. Yet another reason for some COVID cussing.
I’ll play with Laine and hold Ella — if my wife will share. I ain’t betting on it.
We’ll get to stay for a few days, and on our way back home, we’ll stop off to visit our other grand-brats down south. I’ve been watching my wife wrap all their gifts for days now, and I’m thinking I’m gonna need a bigger truck. We’ll get to celebrate a second Christmas with those little ones. Maybe I’ll get to play with some of their cool toys.
I don’t really care whether Santa leaves me anything else under the tree. It ain’t like I was good this year (for the 59th year in a row). I like to think I’m saving the old man and his elves a lot of trouble and annual expenses by giving them reasons to ignore me. Hey, the current price of coal is about $66 per ton. Not even I was bad enough to warrant quite that much in one stocking. A pound of coal is cheaper than the socks I asked for.
I don’t need anything else, because for years now, Christmas is (and always will be now) about the kids. I don’t want another one of my own (no, nope, nuh uh). I just want to be in their presence when they’re opening presents. I need a kid around on Christmas.
As a clueless youth, I never understood why my old man didn’t dive into the piles of loot like the rest of us did. He and my mom sat back and watched while dodging wrappings and flying bows. He always went last when it came to the paper stripping.
Not until my first Christmas as a father did I understand it. My daughter Jaime was only 8 months old then, but I still remember her eyes lighting up right along with the tree’s glow. She bounced when I played the songs. One morning, she managed to scoot her walker next to a wrapped package and rip away the paper. She may not have known why she wanted to do it, but she’d already developed a Christmas spirit faster than she was developing teeth. Her little baby self already knew there was something special about the day.
Even with our kids now grown, I still prefer to watch them over anything someone might hand me. The packages can wait. The moments can’t. I don’t want to miss a single expression of surprise and joy. I try to soak up all of it, and I don’t care how old the recipient is at the time. To me, a kid is a kid ... even if it’s a big one.
It’s all about the kids.
I’m not the only one who feels this way, clearly. Our community for weeks now has pushed toy drives, including the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots campaign. I have friends deeply immersed in the program, and they make me proud to know them.
Others in our area realized the hardships parents faced in this past year and did everything humanly possible to help out families whose finances were strapped.
Their efforts and cheer make Santa himself look selfish. Those Christmas angels won’t be there to see every kid opening gifts, but the men and women involved don’t care. They just want to ensure as many children as possible will have something, and that the parents or grandparents will get to experience the same joy we fortunate ones do.
We’ve missed out on so much over these past months, some far more than others. Not everyone will wake up feeling blessed this morning. Not everyone will see the day in the same way.
All the more reason for the rest of us to take some extra time reflecting on whatever we consider important, especially on this day. Our real gifts don’t have to come wrapped in paper or topped with bows. Hopefully, none of our real gifts are surprises. They’re the things we should appreciate all the time.
For me, this day will be all about the kids. Something as simple as holding a new baby or watching our grand-brats in their excitement is all I’ll need.
It’ll be even better than a new pair of socks.
