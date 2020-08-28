Several East Texas groups have gathered volunteers and are heading to the Gulf Coast to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Laura.
Lance Hall is currently with SOS Rescue & Recovery and Allegiance Rescue & Recovery in Orange helping recovery efforts for downed trees and those without power. They will soon move on to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and other areas affected by the storm and flooding.
“It started out as a group of friends who had the desire to go help some people, and we just kinda took it from there,” Hall said. “Most of us, in some way or another, have been through some hard times but ended up being blessed. I think we just really want to give back and help people at the same time.”
Hall’s group formed during Hurricane Harvey and continued relief efforts during the tornadoes in Alto, San Augustine and Livingston. He said over time they have learned how critical teamwork is to making their efforts successful.
“One person can’t do this. It’s not me, and it’s not one person. It’s all of us together,” he said. “When things like this happen, all the political craziness and all goes out the window, and it’s about people like it should be. There ain’t no red or blue or black and white when you’re pulling somebody out of the water.”
Irvin McWilliams was also a part of a group of East Texans who were gearing up to leave this morning to provide a mobile food site in Beaumont for those affected by the storm. McWilliams is with 14 other volunteers from the Unity Baptist Association in Angelina and Polk counties that will meet up with volunteers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief.
McWilliams said the group’s goal is to share the gospel of Christ while helping individuals through times of crisis have access to food and safety.
“Even though the main thing we do is feed people, at the end of the day, what we want to do is share the gospel of Christ, the love of Christ and help meet the needs of people who are struggling with adversity,” he said.
Since Hurricane Harvey, Mcwilliams’ group has been deployed about 10 different times through the tornadoes of San Augustine, Hurricane Michael in Florida, the flooding in Harlington and more.
They have specialty crews with chainsaw and “mud out” experience in rescue and more.
“A lot of times people ask that question — why do you do what you do?” McWilliams said. “It’s hard to explain unless you’ve experienced it.”
Randy Havard is also organizing volunteers through His Glory Search and Rescue, an international nonprofit organization operating in disaster zones in nine states and 19 countries.
“We stay prepared 24/7, 365,” he said.
“Our headquarters is in Angelina County, and our communications is out of Minnesota and our logistics team out in North Carolina.”
Since 2001, the organization has been training volunteers who want to be able to respond to disaster in their areas or to deploy in nearby regions.
“We’ve got people living in New Mexico who are retired and travel all over the U.S. and all they do is fix tires for people,” he said.
“That’s a really big deal in disasters.”
Those who need assistance are welcome to call the rescue, but Havard stressed that 911 is always the first option.
“If you haven’t dialed 911, that’s the first thing you need to do,” Havard said. “If you’ve called 911 several times and you’re not getting any answers, anywhere in the U.S. you can call us.”
Havard said the idea is to help relieve the bottleneck that often happens in emergency communications and help direct rescue efforts when emergency communications are overloaded.
The organization is passionate about training individuals who wish to volunteer to protect them, he said.
Havard created a boat last year designed to rescue the rescuers whose boats were not appropriate for the situation. He showed The Lufkin Daily News the rig last year and said things like railroad tracks and low water bridges cause off-and-on deep and shallow waters in Texas.
Lightweight boats that are maneuverable can get easily over levees, but they sink, he said. Bass boats drag and develop holes.
“As grandma used to say, ‘you hope for the best and you prepare for the worst,’” Havard said. “What we tell everybody is, go knock on your neighbors’ doors, see if they’ve got everything they need and introduce yourself. Be like we used to do around here 40 years ago. You knew everybody on the street.
“Go out and introduce yourself, give them your cellphone number, find out what they got. Maybe you can share something with them. That’s the way we make it here. That’s how Texans survive.”
For more information about His Glory Search and Rescue, visit hisglory911.org, call (409) 201-6512 or visit wwdr.org.
