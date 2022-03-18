In my best basketball announcer’s voice: “Down by one, clock’s winding, she’s trying to get the ball up the floor in heavy traffic, doesn’t look like she’s going to make it, three, two, one ... Oh! She did it! She nailed the shot right at the buzzer!”
Picture the pandemonium. The celebration. The absolute euphoria from the winners.
Now picture an everyday mom instead of a basketball player. Instead of hitting a shot before the buzzer, maybe she got her kids to school right at the last second — but on time. Or maybe she was trying to get those forgotten cleats to her kid just before he or she took the field.
Whatever. She beat the clock. She deserves to celebrate.
How about this one? (Now in my baseball/softball announcer’s voice): “Bases loaded, down by three runs, two outs and down to the last strike. Here’s the pitch ... Oh! There’s a deep drive to left, back, back ... Gone! He (or she) did it! A walk-off grand slam!”
Had to be an epic bat flip in there somewhere. Yeah, I know, baseball purists hate those “look-at-me” celebrations, but if I’m rocking a walk-off granny, I’m gonna find a way to strut it out.
But instead of a baseball player, picture a regular dad or mom finding a way to beat the odds. He or she worked extra hours, so that extra paycheck arrived at the last minute — and just in the nick of time. Go ahead, Dad. Get on with your bad self, Mom. Find a bat and flip the crap out of it.
There are indeed some epic sports celebrations in existence. Touchdown and sack dances in football, bat flips in softball and baseball, the knee slides in soccer, the sheer unpredictability of a buzzer beater in basketball — a player might jump over a table, rip off a jersey or fly into the stands — and the myriad ways other athletes express themselves in times of accomplishment.
Honestly, it leaves me a little jealous. How come they’re the only ones who get to celebrate? The pros already make more money than we do. Why should they have more fun?
We’re about to descend into March Madness. For any non-sports fans out there, the term refers to the NCAA Division I basketball tournaments. The men’s and women’s tourneys start out with more than 60 teams each and work their way down to a final champion. Along the way, we fans look for the buzzer beaters: those last-second shots lifting a team straight from defeat to victory in the span of a few quick clock ticks. There have been so many etched in sports lore over the years, it’s hard to pick a personal favorite. Watching the ball fly through the air, seeing the clocks hit all zeros — and then witnessing the explosion of emotion. The victors? Instant elation. The vanquished? Instant, absolute agony. There’s just nothing else quite like it.
In my entire basketball career — about as nondescript a career as you’ll ever see — I managed to hit one buzzer beater. It wasn’t actually a big game. Just an intramural league game on our military base. I wasn’t even supposed to be a shooting option. The guy who was supposed to shoot it had the ball knocked away, and the fates sent the ball bouncing right to me. I just heard someone screaming out, “Three, two ...” so I sent my shot flying from the corner. I was so shocked when the ball went through the net, I forgot to rip off my jersey or jump on a table. I just stood there dumbfounded while my teammates did the celebrating. It wouldn’t hit me until later, when it was too late to do anything about it. I would have looked weird ripping off my shirt, jumping on a table and screaming four or five hours after the game — and while sitting in a restaurant.
Along with March Madness, right now we’ve also got high school and college baseball and softball in full swing. Plenty of chances to witness some late-inning heroics. A chance to see how far a bat can flip.
Nope. Nothing like a buzzer-beating shot or a walk-off hit.
But dang it, there should be, whether we’re playing a sport or just playing everyday life. For this month, I think the rest of us non-athletes should find reasons to celebrate just as big as the players do. Got a deadline looming, and things aren’t looking good? Send that puppy right before the “buzzer,” and feel free to run screaming around your office or room.
Trying to juggle parenthood, job and other responsibilities all at the same time? You know you’re not always gonna feel successful with any of it, so when you do nail a moment and don’t have a bat handy, find something to flip (preferably not one of the kids) and take a well-earned trot around the bases. Let the neighbors wonder about you. Who cares? You just won.
Sports are hard.
Life is harder.
Deciding which one deserves celebrating more shouldn’t come down to the buzzer.
