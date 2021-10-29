With less than three months left in the year, now is the time to check the status of health plan deductibles and schedule necessary appointments, recommended testing and surgeries before Dec. 31.
Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement — a predetermined amount of health care expenses that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority (if not all) of expenses related to necessary medical care.
If you have been putting off scheduling prescribed care, such as annual screenings and check-ups as well as any surgical procedures you might need, it would be wise to check your deductible status and plan benefits.
This can be an ideal time to access health care services because your plan may cover most, if not all, of the costs. The key is to obtain all the health services you need before Dec. 31, because with the new year comes a new deductible.
Additionally, individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts need to check their balances. These accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for health care-related expenses, must be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: Ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.
It’s crucial to be prompt with scheduling so there is enough time to have the test or procedure completed before the end of the year. Getting everything squared-away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2021 coverage.
Every health plan is different. It is important to know how your plan works so you can get the most from your benefits. And as you make those health care decisions, trust that the team at Woodland Heights Medical Center has put precautions in place to keep our patients, visitors, staff and physicians safe.
