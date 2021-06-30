The NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) has named 54 student-athletes to the 23rd annual Academic All-Star team, with former Lumberjack football player Gavin Roland among them. Roland, a native of League City, made the list with a 3.9 GPA as a Biology major.
These 54 individuals were selected from a pool of over 105 applicants.
Football players from all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions are eligible for the award. Each of the nominees were required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials.
They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50 percent (50%) of the games played at their designated position.
There was one adjustment made for this year’s nomination process to accommodate institutions who did not participate in the sport of football in fall of 2020 or spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.
The committee allowed those institutions to still submit current year academic data for their nominees while also submitting the 2019 season statistics.
