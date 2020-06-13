Family and friends came out in full force to the Angelina County Airport Wednesday morning to celebrate the return of Connal Gaston, a 4-year-old suffering from MPSII, otherwise known as Hunter syndrome.
Connal and his mother, Dee Ann Gaston, had been in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for four months pursuing an experimental STEM cell treatment. The colorful balloons and posters matched Connal’s attitude about the plane ride.
“He loved it,” Dee Ann said. “Me, not so much.”
More than 40 people showed up to welcome the Gastons back to Lufkin. Family and friends like 5-year-old Mealee Vines said they were so excited to see Connal and Dee Ann again.
“I’m excited,” Mealee said. “I love Connal.”
“He’s the love of my life,” said Kim Teer, Connal and Dee Ann’s cousin. “I wouldn’t be anywhere else.”
“It was really great to see him,” said Peyton Ordaz, another family member. “I’m really glad that he got to do that (the STEM cell treatment). Hopefully he’s going to continue to get better and better.”
Connal’s body is missing an enzyme that helps to clear waste, so things start to build up and attach to his organs and bones. Dee Ann said there are maybe 500 boys in the U.S. who suffer from this condition.
“Before we did the transplant, Connal was having to have a once-a-week infusion that lasted about four hours. Even with the infusion, it didn’t cross his blood-brain barrier, so he wasn’t getting treatment to his brain,” she said. “We’re hoping with this stem-cell transplant that we’ll no longer have to have the infusion and his body will start producing the enzyme that it’s missing.”
There is no cure for the disease, but they are hoping this treatment will slow the progression and help his brain. To help his body accept the stem-cells, Connal had to take an immuno-suppresant drug, so he wore a plastic bubble around his stroller to protect from disease.
Dee Ann said she is feeling tired, but she is very grateful.
“Seeing what I saw there with other parents whose children didn’t make it or who were still there and they’ve been there longer than we were, even though we have no cure for Connal, I’m just grateful that it went as well as it did,” Dee Ann said.
Dee Ann said the family would really appreciate prayer for Connal as the doctor’s assess the effect of the treatment. To follow Connal’s story, visit the Fight for Connal Facebook page.
