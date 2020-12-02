With Christmas around the corner and Veterans Day and Thanksgiving behind us, we are ready to get a new year started.
First, 2020 has been a rough year for everyone and COVID-19 is still around. For us and our veterans, one of our big losses has been the disbanding of our beloved Sew & Sew Sisters. We are currently looking for sewing volunteers to help with the lap throws, telemetry bags, ditty bags, etc.
We have patterns for everything, and Theresa Sabin, our VA&R chairman, said she is willing to give directions. There is still, and always will be, a great need for these things at the VA Hospitals in Houston and Temple.
Another big loss has been the closing of the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center where we meet. We have not been able to hold an actual in-person meeting since March 2020, but that hasn’t stopped us from doing what we can.
Facebook closed group, email, text, phone and even Zoom have been able to keep us in touch with each other for the most part. We hope we will be back in our meeting room after the holidays.
But then on the bright side, due to some remodeling during these tough times when the center is closed, our room has been expanded so there’s more room for members and guests, as well as room to work.
We still send our “Because We Care” troop support care packages every month. Like our R.E.D. Friday shirts say R=emember E=veryone D=eployed, until they all come home. A big thank you to Pam Hooten of Huntington for all the goodies she has provided for our troop boxes.
We still work closely with our Post members to help the growing number of homeless or in-need veterans in the area. When a veteran who has been homeless gets a job and a new home, we are there to ease the initial blow to the pocketbook.
Food donations are needed and wonderful, but have you ever thought about what else is needed to set up housekeeping? Mop, broom, dust pan, cleaning supplies, dishes, pots, pans, utensils, towels, wash cloths and the list goes on. We make up “Welcome Home” baskets or boxes with many or all of these items to get them started.
There were less than 500 wreaths sponsored this year (deadline was Nov. 30) with 1,022 confirmed and documented veterans. We will still have a wonderful and touching ceremony, and we want everyone who comes out on Dec. 19 to experience it. We will place the “grave specific” orders first then first come, first served, so if you have a veteran loved one in Garden of Memories, please make plans to come out and place the wreath yourself or have someone there who can place it for you.
From our house to yours. The American Legion Family No. 113 wishes you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at: legion.org; txlegion.org; alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.