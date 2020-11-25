UNCASVILLE, CT — The SFA basketball team pulled out of the MTE Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Casino this week due to a positive test by a support staff member traveling with the team.
While no players or coaches have tested positive, it was out of an abundance of caution that tournament officials determined that SFA should not continue with the tournament.
A round of tests were conducted on the team’s travel party on Monday after the team arrived in Uncasville, and it was revealed that one support staff member traveling with the team tested positive.
“While not an ideal situation for our players, coaches or fans, the decision of the tournament officials is one rooted in caution and a desire to not directly place student athletes, coaches or staff in harm’s way,” the school stated on their athletic website. “Separate travel arrangements will be made for the individual who has tested positive so as to limit further exposure to student athletes or staff.
No decision has been made yet regarding next week’s contests, as a projected activity resumption date for the Lumberjacks will be determined following further monitoring.
SFA garners Top 25 ranking — As the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons get underway, ESPN’s college basketball staff took a stab at doling out combined rankings for the schools that were doing it best on both the men’s and women’s side of hoops. SFA came in at 23rd, finding themselves among predominantly Power 5 programs as one of just two mid-majors (South Dakota State) to crack the list.
As part of the rankings, SFA’s men and women’s teams also were given a Bracketology seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, with the men being chosen as a 15 seed and the women earning a 14 seed.
The Ladyjacks open the season at Arizona State at 5 p.m. today.
Men: SFA supplied arguably the signature moment of the 2019-20 season when it beat No. 1 Duke at Cameron Indoor in overtime on Nathan Bain’s length-of-the floor buzzer-beating drive. Now Bain is gone, and so too is reigning Southland Player of the Year Kevon Harris, but the Lumberjacks return Gavin Kensmil, Cameron Johnson and Roti Ware from a team that posted a 28-3 record. — John Gasaway
Women: Stephen F. Austin came up a game short of the Southland regular-season title a season ago and placed three players on this season’s preseason all-conference teams: Aiyana Johnson, Zya Nugent and Stephanie Visscher. In all, the team returns its five leading scorers. — Graham Hays
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.