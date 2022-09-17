Lufkin ISD is taking 2022-23 by storm and celebrating the moments along the way. Going into this week, our football team is 3-0 after delivering a surprising blow to the A&M Consolidated Tigers. What a great game!

Our team showed determination and did not let up the entire game. A special shout out to our defense, which held the No. 3-ranked Tigers to only 14 points.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.