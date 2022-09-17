Lufkin ISD is taking 2022-23 by storm and celebrating the moments along the way. Going into this week, our football team is 3-0 after delivering a surprising blow to the A&M Consolidated Tigers. What a great game!
Our team showed determination and did not let up the entire game. A special shout out to our defense, which held the No. 3-ranked Tigers to only 14 points.
If you haven’t noticed, the Panthers like a challenge. We have a challenge this weekend when we face the Longview Lobos. This article was written and submitted prior to the game, so the results will be included in this edition of the newspaper.
No matter the outcome, I will say three things: Never count the Panthers out! Never doubt the Panthers will give their all on the field! Never forget a Panther fan is always a Panther fan!
If you were able to attend our celebration of the Dunbar Tigers state championship teams of 1964, 1966 and 1967, you saw great players returning to celebrate their accomplishments and legacy to this town.
What a great night of celebration! These team members had fun. They reminisced about those games and the pride they felt in their town and school. Friends and teammates like this group are few and far between, and those memories should be cherished.
We held celebrations across the district this past week, and our campuses were wide open to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. I was pleased to celebrate with my second-grader and have him read to me. All over the district, we had crowds once again in our schools to celebrate after a two-year lapse in being able to welcome our parents, grandparents and visitors to the campuses.
We were awarded our fifth Gear Up grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This grant will work alongside our current grant. We will start with the sixth- and seventh-graders and follow them until their high school graduation. This new grant will pair us with new partners and a new director, the University of Texas at Austin.
You may have heard the drums on campuses last week as we visited 12 schools with the Lufkin Education Foundation to award 27 innovative teaching grants for a total award of $61,363.11. This organization seeks to support our teachers and provide much needed funds to support rigorous, high-quality experiences for all students.
Looking back at last year, we totaled the number of students at Lufkin High School taking dual credit classes. As you know, we are an instructional site for Angelina College, so our students are able to access the dual credit courses without leaving campus. Last year 730 students took 2,035 different dual credit courses and were awarded 6,043 college credit hours. In addition to dual credit, our students are able to take twenty-one different Advanced Placement (AP) courses through the College Board. This year 253 students took 457 AP exams. From those exams we have 35 AP Scholars, 15 AP Scholars with Honor and 13 AP Scholars with Distinction.
Academics, athletics, community involvement — I can’t say enough about how excited I am to be able to celebrate this year. Come out to the games, events and activities throughout the year and celebrate with us as we Celebrate Lufkin ISD!
