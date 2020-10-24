United Way volunteers gathered at Lufkin Mall on Friday to announce the campaign had reached 65% of its goal of $290,000 for Angelina County organizations.
Campaign chair Hilary Haglund-Walker congratulated everyone and recognized a few organizations for their contributions. Hudson ISD is at 91%, Huntington ISD is at 82%, Lufkin ISD is at 119% and the Lufkin State Supported Living Center is at 124%.
“It’s amazing how generous Angelina County is to support the facility; it’s amazing,” said Lynn Hopper, LSSLC community relations director. “This is one time of year we, as employees, can support so many in Lufkin as part of our statewide employee charitable campaign. We are passionate about it.”
Haglund-Walker also pointed out that there is a place for anyone to donate online at unitedwayofangelinacounty.org.
“If there may not be a campaign at your place of employment or maybe you’re retired or not working right now, there is a way to donate with just one click on our website,” she said. “I want people to know that this is a campaign for all of us, by all of us. We’ve been so lucky to have communities and corporations donate, but every single dollar counts. If you’ve been touched by any one of these agencies or you understand the importance of the services that these agencies provide, consider giving.”
The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council is one of several organizations that United Way supports. Executive director Phyllis Grandgeorge said the goal of the agency is to prevent substance use abuse and to intervene when someone experiences problems with it, free of charge.
ADAC is a community-based agency, rather than a state-based agency. In 1978, communities in East Texas got together and organized the agency to help people with alcohol addiction.
Since then, the agency has grown to the point where it can receive state funding, which now makes up a majority of its funding.
“The community has given us a foundation with United Way support and different things like that, and we’ve been able to show the state that we’ve got a facility and support,” Grandgeorge said.
ADAC is currently No. 1 in the state for virtual prevention services, and their model has been used as a model for other agencies through the pandemic for their innovation and creativity, Grandgeorge said.
“For us here in Deep East Texas to be modeling for Houston and San Antonio, it’s just a testament to the staff and how creative they are,” she said.
When the pandemic struck, the agency had to take its services completely virtual. However, this proved to be better, in some ways. Participation levels went up from around 70% to 90%.
“There’s not a lot of barriers to picking up your cellphone, which everybody has, and participating,” Grandgeorge said.
United Way funds helped the agency be able to pay for the minutes on clients’ phones to take away any barriers from receiving services, especially during a time when alcohol sales in the area were up more than 700%, Grandgeorge said.
Clinical director Keith Smith is in charge of leading the counselors, helping them stay up-to-date on continued education training, communicating with agencies like the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Health and Human Services Commission and more.
Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic has put a kink in many of the agency’s daily activities, causing piles of paperwork and communication problems. However, he said his staff has been up to the task.
“We work as a team,” Smith said.
The agency is in the process of working its way back to in-person meetings and more services offered after the initial shutdown occurred during the pandemic.
Melanie Patterson, youth prevention selective and prevention resource center manager, said she often works in the community with schools and other organizations and agencies to decrease the prevalence of drug experimentation and use.
The programs Patterson oversees speak to children and adults in various ways, covering topics directly related to drug and alcohol use and abuse and those that may not seem directly related but do play a large role, she said.
“(Youth Prevention Selective) has lessons like how to set and achieve goals, how to have not just friends but healthy friendships, and how to handle peer pressure,” Patterson said. “It has two lessons on managing emotions — what are healthy ways to deal with your feelings? What are healthy ways to deal with anger? Because oftentimes, if kids can learn these basic skills, then they become more confident and they are more confident in being able to say no to drugs.”
One event that Patterson is very involved in facilitating is Red Ribbon Week. She said the schools are still behind Red Ribbon Week and are getting creative, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.
While ADAC cannot do its typical programming because no visitors are allowed on campus, they have created Red Ribbon Week in a Box and a YouTube channel with virtual pep rallies complete with Leo the Lion.
“We’re always trying to look for ways to partner with people in the community and help get that message of hope that you can live a healthy, happy, drug-free life,” Patterson said.
