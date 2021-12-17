All I want for Christmas is my dignity, my dignity, just my dignity …
Catchy tune, and totally appropriate for me at this moment. Any shred of dignity I’ve accumulated over six decades was flushed (literally) with a recent experience.
Let me start by saying as a guy, I’m not particularly good at being concerned with my own health. I’ve always been that way, which explains some of my greatest exploits and my worst habits. It’s how we guys roll: Head over heels until we crash into something.
For me to suffer what I just endured would require a much better reason than my personal well-being.
My reason is a good one. She’s cute, too.
My wife.
For several months, I dealt with some strange digestive issues. Susie went into both full-blown mom and nurse mode. She stayed on me to get me to let my doc know what was happening. Cancer is prevalent in our families, and I know it was in the back of her mind.
For her, I did it. Next time, I’ll know to keep my big trap shut all around.
I told the doc, and he determined I needed checking out. Sucker scheduled me for an upper GI and a colonoscopy.
At the same danged time. Somehow, they were gonna go in from both ends and meet in the middle.
Not one bit of it sounded appealing, but the last thing I want is my sweet wife worrying about me. I still don’t know if it’s because she loves me that much or I just ain’t got enough life insurance. Either way, she wants me around.
So I did it, thinking it wouldn’t be such a big deal.
Y’all. You ain’t gonna believe what they did to me.
First, they sent me a big jug with some powder in it. Looked completely harmless, with no sign whatsoever of the evil within the jug. They told me to mix it with water and drink half of it the night before. They also told me not to eat the day prior to the procedures. So I followed the directions (my wife was on hand just in case I tried to cheat).
Y’all. You ain’t gonna believe what the stuff did to me.
It has a deceptively innocent-sounding name, but they might as well call it “Bowel Blaster.” Sweet Mother of Mary. If they wanted me to starve the day before, what the heck did they think they were gonna get?
How about all of it. Every meal I’ve eaten all the way back to my first piece of birthday cake. We rented a hotel room in Houston so we wouldn’t have as far to drive the next morning, but I pity anyone in rooms near ours. With all my groaning and whining, they probably thought I was giving birth all night. Coulda been the Lamaze breathing I was attempting. Hey, I was desperate.
I lost 300 pounds in one sitting. I started out at around 200.
Then I had to drink the rest of it three hours before the procedure. I was already awake, terrified to fall asleep with my guts trying to escape my body. There’s a fine way to start your morning after perching on the porcelain throne all night. Yeah, buddy. I don’t know how I even made it down to the parking garage. It may have looked like a limp, but it wasn’t.
The folks in the GI unit at the Debakey VA clinic were awesome, as usual. I think they took pity on me. After they made me dress in that backless, booty-exposing gown (another dose of humility in one wrap-around garment), the lady at least let me keep my Marine Corps cap on until it was time to wheel me back. The few, the proud … the bowel-blasted.
They rigged me up with all sorts of hoses, lines and monitors. Told me they were gonna put me under for a bit. I warned ’em about my fear of falling asleep while Satan’s drink was still in my system, but they did it anyway.
I don’t remember the upper part but I was partially awake for the lower part.
Y’all. You ain’t gonna believe what they did to me.
I done been violated. What they did’s gotta be illegal in at least 55 states. I’m still wondering how many people they sent up my chimney for that excavation, and how big were their danged flashlights?
All the while, my lovely bride waited for me. She refused to let me drive home just because I was high and talking to dragons.
But I was awake enough to listen to the docs telling her about the results. First, my head is not lodged up my nether regions the way some people claim. And next, all the news was good. Got some minor issues up in there, but no reason for her to worry.
The relief on her face then and all the way home was exactly what I needed to see. Yeah, I traded in all my pride to give her some peace of mind. She texted our kids the good news. She said they were worried, too.
So yes, it was worth it.
While I don’t have anything good to say about the process — if “colonoscopy” had those internet reviews, I’d rate it “Crappy” — I do feel compelled to say we guys have to remember we’ve got people who love us a lot more than we love ourselves. If all it takes to make ’em feel better is a few hours of personal misery, we should be able to consider it a fair trade. They’re worth it, or we’d all be hermits instead, right? If I can ditch my pride even more by making this public, surely y’all can slink off and take care of it in private.
Santa, if you’re reading this, believe me when I say you can forget the fishing gear or golf stuff or anything else I asked you for all year.
But if you can find it in your heart somehow, would you please leave me a little dignity in my stocking or under the tree?
I promise not to put any of that evil white powder in your milk and cookies.
