Small groups of people began making their way slowly to the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin Monday night as freezing temperatures permeated homes unable to keep warm from the loss of power.
Only a handful of citizens took up the dozens of cots lined up in one major room of the convention center Tuesday morning. Another room held people who have or could have COVID-19 in an attempt to keep people safe, convention center director Brant Lee said.
About 30 guests were seeking shelter at the convention center as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A nearly 102-year-old woman sat among those seeking warmth. She was driven in by another woman and neighbor; the trio prides themselves on being a family unit who cares for each other, they said.
This was the first time she’d ever seen anything like this, she said. She’d never sought refuge before, and instead remembered days long ago when, as the oldest child left on her family farm, she worked “as hard as a man.”
“We raised everything,” she said. “I didn’t have no brothers. They all worked in town. I was the oldest one at home. The biggest one and oldest one to help Daddy. I did haystacks. Daddy pitched it up to me and I did it right, you know.”
She had little trouble getting up and down from the cot, the other woman with her said.
“I don’t know how she doesn’t have more trouble,” she said.
The little family attempted to wait out the cold at home after their power went out around 6 a.m. Monday, but considering the eldests’ heart problems and age, they called a Lufkin police officer they knew and asked for help. That officer suggested they go to the convention center, and they did so shortly after the facility opened to the public at 5 p.m. Monday.
“I knew it was cool, but my hands and my feet were turning blue and swelling up,” the younger woman said. “So we had to get out.”
“I noticed first that when we walked in those doors, it was warm,” the man said.
He’d seen somewhat similar weather in San Augustine in 1989, he said.
Walking around and discussing the issue with others, a man said he and his children had just arrived. They were going to ride out the weather at home, but the power outage left them cold and hungry.
“I have two autistic kids and they haven’t eaten in days,” he said. “We had, like, peanut butter and crackers. … Don’t get me wrong, we had food in the house. But no way to cook it.”
He called law enforcement for help after his pastor suggested it and headed into town Tuesday morning. The three got into the center to find food and warmth and were grateful, he said.
“I didn’t know we could call 911. I called my pastor and he’s ex-law enforcement, and he told us to call 911 and the officer was out there within 15 minutes and they told us to come here,” the man said.
Thousands of East Texans remained without power late Tuesday morning. The city of Lufkin started out by sending homeless and needy to shelters provided by Godtel and the Salvation Army in Lufkin. But needs grew as more were without power, prompting them to open the convention center.
“Everybody is just trying to wait and see about power and, unfortunately, a lot of people in Angelina County are affected and without power,” Lee said. “As it transitions, we could see more people showing. We want people to know this is what we’re here for. We want to serve the citizens and make sure that people need to get warm, get a good meal and come in to have a place to stay.”
The Red Cross in Lufkin is providing lunch for the crowd Tuesday, Lee said. Other parts of the community also may bring food and assistance as time wears on, he said.
The convention center will remain open through at least Thursday and in the meantime they will try to address as many needs as they can. They planned to begin showing movies and television shows to ease some of the boredom, as well.
The city and county are not yet offering transportation to the convention center, he said. But if that changes, the city will be quick to notify those in need.
Citizens need not call ahead to stay at the shelter and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions upon arrival. The city asks that everyone wear a mask and a shelter curfew will be enacted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Lee has been at the convention center since Monday afternoon; he stayed over to be of assistance as he could.
Anyone needing warm shelter tonight also can go to the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center at 601 Dennis St. in Diboll. The city suggested bringing personal bedding and whatever supplies are needed to get through the night.
