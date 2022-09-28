Fall is my favorite time of the year because it is when school starts and we begin to reset priorities with our children.
But let’s face it, all that schoolwork or hallway drama can stress kids out.
What better way to relax with family than going to watch a show at a theater? The beautiful, cushioned seats alone should put one’s mind at ease.
Whether it be a history lesson or a life lesson, your child is bound to learn something from the things they see in the shows. As cheesy as it sounds, it is important. Exposure to the performing arts teaches young people empathy and a willingness to embrace things in life that are new and different rather than fearing them.
Performers are there to entertain, and they love nothing better than to hear your kids squealing with laughter, participating in calling out responses (“He’s behind you!”) and singing along to their favorite songs. Children’s theater is high energy, engaging and a totally different experience from cinema — and it will encourage your child to become involved.
The Angelina Arts Alliance provides multiple ways for children to experience live theater. Thanks to the generous support of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts and the participation of area schools, our Schooltime Series offers a variety of opportunities for students to come to the theater during school hours.
■ Oct. 14: “The Wright Stuff — First in Flight” (grades 3-8) — Story of the Wright Brothers dream of flight.
■ Nov. 4: “The Pout Pout Fish” (grades K-2) — A New York Times bestseller comes to life.
■ Jan. 27, 2023: “Shakespeare in Jazz” (grades K-12) — Engaging introduction to Shakespeare by transforming his words into music.
■ Feb. 10, 2023: “The Gruffalo” (grades K-3) — Songs, laughs and lots of fun as Gruffalo saves Mouse.
■ Feb. 23-24, 2023: “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” (grades 3-8) — A musical representing the life of a great American.
■ March 24, 2023: “Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries” (grades 2-6) — Thrilling tricks and mind-blowing mathmagic.
■ April 14, 2023: “Tales as Tall as the Sky” (grades K-5) — Adventures of Pecos Bill and John Henry through literature.
Thanks to the support of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Woodland Heights Medical Center, The Moody Foundation, Lisa and Rich Warner, Kathy McCraigh, the Simon and Louise Henderson Foundation, Lockheed Martin and the Ernest L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation, the Angelina Arts Alliance provides affordable, exciting family entertainment experiences through the Discovery Series. Tickets are $6 for children up to 17 and $11 for adults.
■ Oct. 16: “Mutts Gone Nuts!” — Amazing, rescued shelter dogs who are now show-stopping performers.
■ Dec. 12: “Charlie Brown Christmas” — Snoopy and the Peanuts gang come to life and discover the true meaning of Christmas.
■ March 3, 2023: “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” — From the creators of Dinosaur World, these creatures come to life on stage.
■ May 21, 2023: “Cirque Kalabante’s Afrique En Cirque” — This show combines African art with modern circus performing. A magical acrobatic performance that will have the whole family on the edge of their seats.
■ June 11, 2023: “Madagascar the Musical” — Based on the animated motion picture, this spectacular show comes to life.
Far more than when watching a screen, children experiencing a live theater performance are immersed into a multi-sensory world that sparks their imagination. Your children become part of something big, real and exciting. By giving your child the gift of the theater, you are opening a whole new world for them — one they will hopefully revisit well into adulthood.
So mark your calendars and come to the theater. Tickets are on sale now for these shows and all the shows offered by the Angelina Arts Alliance, The Pines Theater and the Temple Theater. Purchase tickets online at angelinaarts.org or by calling our box office at (936) 633-5454.
Instead of buying your child or grandchild another toy, consider buying an experience at the theater with you.
We hope to see you and your family at the theater!
