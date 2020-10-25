The Coalition Inc. has partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to prevent and reduce the use of tobacco products in the rural areas of East Texas, where tobacco-related health problems are more prevalent.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department targeted businesses that sell tobacco. The age limit to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is now 21, per the new guidelines from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. However, all sting operations used a minor under the age of 18 in order to allow retailers time to update current practices and train employees.
Of the 82 attempts done in June, July and August, 12 citations were issued to the following businesses:
■ RB’s Lake Grocery on 2825 FM 2457 in Livingston;
■ 2 Food Mart on 2400 N. Washington Ave. in Livingston;
■ Beacon Bay Food Mart on 7384 FM 3126 in Livingston;
■ Sun Mart No. 308 on 4727 U.S. Highway 59 in Livingston;
■ Veterans Mart on 1809 N. Washington Ave. in Livingston;
■ Stripes Store 41012H on 2301 U.S. Highway 190 west in Livingston;
■ Goodrich Mart on 7183 U.S. Highway 59 north in Goodrich;
■ Shopper Stop on 806 S. Home St. in Corrigan;
■ Big Ben’s on 16281 U.S. Highway 59 north in Moscow;
■ On the Road No. 153 on 4653 U.S. Highway 59 S in Livingston;
■ Murphy USA No. 7547 on 1616 W. Church St. in Livingston.
For more information, visit The Coalition’s Facebook page @thecoalition936 or contact The Coalition at 634-9308.
