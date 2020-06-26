The Lufkin Police Department has made three arrests after an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue earlier this afternoon.
At 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the home after shots were allegedly fired from a black Toyota Camry, according to a press release from LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Witnesses reported hearing four shots. Two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard at the time of the shooting, none of whom were injured.
The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, the release states. Officers patrolled the surrounding areas for the vehicle and located it parked at Newson Street Apartments, which is several blocks away.
When an officer approached the vehicle, three men bailed out on foot in separate directions, according to the release. A fourth man remained in the vehicle, where an officer held him at gunpoint until backup arrived. The man, identified as Nicholas Hood, 18, of Lufkin, was then taken into custody.
Officers managed to run down two of the three who fled on foot, and one of them was identified as Keelan Larue, 17, of Lufkin. Larue also had a warrant for the May 22 shooting of a couple on Ellis Avenue. Larue is a known associate of the gang Jaccboyworld, the release states.
The other suspect who was taken into custody was a juvenile and information regarding his identity will not be released.
They will all be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the release.
The fourth suspect remains at large. Anyone with information on his identity or location is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
