I was pretty mean to my mom once.
She’d done something that really made me mad, and I lashed out in a way I still can’t believe. I’d never spoken to her in such a way. I had a right to feel angry, but the words I used to express my anger were inexcusable.
Yeah, I hurt her. After a few days of silence between us, my guilt finally overcame my foolish pride. I apologized. She apologized back and forgave me, because that’s what moms do. We went back to our loving relationship for the rest of her life. When she passed away in 1998, her very last words to her sons were, “I love you.”
So why, all these years later, do I still think about the one incident and feel like absolute garbage?
I was nasty to my dad once, too. I felt I had good reason to feel the way I did, but again, I had no reason to say what I said. As a know-it-all 17-year-old, I even left home because of it, and he and I didn’t speak for months. I was my hard-headed father’s hard-headed son, and between the two of us, any pride swallowing was going to be a monumental task.
We did it, though. Thank God. We buried our hatchets and forgave each other, and for the rest of his life, we were as close as ever. When he died in 1991, his last words to me were, “I must have done something right.”
I got a taste of my own medicine with my daughter Jordan. Her rebellious nature (I wonder where she got it?) combined with my overprotective dad mode clashed several times. On one particular night — the very worst night — we both said things we’d never said to each other. She’d wronged me, but I was supposed to be the adult. I let my emotions get the best of me.
She called me the very next day to apologize, which is better than I’d done with my own parents. We got back to the daddy-daughter bond I thought I’d lost. We were back to normal. We shared a whole box of Little Debbie Christmas cakes (her favorites) as a peace offering.
Not even a whole year later, we lost Jordan in a car accident. The night before, I got a text message from her. It was “I love you” but with about 37 “O”s and 27 “U”s, along with three lines of exclamation marks. All caps, of course. Her usual way of texting what she thought was important. I still have the screenshot.
Yes, we recovered our relationship — and here I am, years later, still regretting the big blow-up. What I wouldn’t give to make it disappear from my memory bank.
My brothers and I have had some battles. Mostly dumb ones. Thankfully, they still love me almost as much as I love them. We didn’t waste any time making our repairs. But I still hear the echoes of words I wish I’d never said.
The worst thing about harsh words is once they fly out of our mouths and into someone’s ears, nothing on this earth can make them disappear. Like my old marksmanship instructor told us Marines when he saw anyone lunged forward while pulling triggers: “That ain’t helping. Once you send it downrange, you ain’t getting it back.” Those rounds are still going to leave a hole somewhere. Someone’s gonna have to apply the patches.
Not all my word targets gave me time for redemption. One of my best friends in the Marine Corps and I got into a knockdown, drag-out fight over quite possibly the stupidest reason ever (a girl who chose neither of us). Things got ugly, the words got uglier and we tried to beat each other half to death. We kept our distances afterward, throwing away a great friendship. A few months later, he was killed in a motorcycle accident while he was home on leave.
I didn’t make any effort before then to get things right with him. You don’t think it sticks with me even now?
This year has been brutal on relationships of all types. The causes of conflicts are too many to count. We can blame the pandemic, politics, overall divisiveness or whatever. The excuses don’t really matter, though, do they? I’m witnessing family and friends flinging hatefulness in every available medium, whether it’s social media or face-to-face. I still can’t believe anything so precious is worth destroying, but one can almost hear the ripping noises as those bonds suffer a real shredding.
From personal experience, I can testify how pride is nothing more than a stone wall keeping us from where we want — or need — to be. We can hide behind it, but eventually we’ll have to look over it to see what damage we’ve done. It won’t be a pretty sight. It’s definitely not going to leave us feeling happy with ourselves.
Old age has taught me tact, meaning I won’t send the same words downrange I might have in my earlier years. Age also has shown me how to remedy bad situations immediately instead of allowing them to fester. I have no guarantees of time to atone for my actions. Losing loved ones suddenly is a hard lesson, and eventually, a haunting one. I’m eternally grateful for those second chances I did get to make things right.
Today would have been my daughter’s 29th birthday. I’ll look at the screenshot again and eat some Little Debbie Christmas cakes. Since I can’t buy her a gift, I’m hoping our story will serve as a gift of sorts to others. If there’s a broken a relationship anywhere existing because of words, this is a good day to reach out and fix things. It’s a good day because it’s today, and there’s nothing anywhere guaranteeing tomorrow or the next day will come around to give us all a little more time. Mount Pride is a tough hill to climb and the worst one on which personal connections should die.
We can’t retrieve those bitter words. They’re gone, and they’ve hit our targets.
We can, however, be the ones willing and ready to patch those holes.
Today’s a great day for some real mending.
And some Little Debbie Christmas cakes.
